Butterfly-Rail Launches At Innotrans 2026 To Rethink The Economics Of Night Trains

MENAFN - GetNews) Proven 3-in-1 convertible seating enables one carriage to serve daytime, lounge and overnight markets - helping operators make better use of rolling stock and bringing back the fun of family travel

Berlin, Germany - October 09, 2026 - As part of its strategy to decarbonise transport and achieve a 90% reduction in transport emissions by 2050, the European Union is seeking to shift more long-distance journeys towards sustainable transport modes, with rail playing a central role. For operators, however, the challenge is making long-distance and night-train services commercially viable while delivering an experience that brings passengers back.

At InnoTrans 2026, Butterfly Flexible Seating Solutions (Butterfly Seating) officially launched the latest version of Butterfly-Rail, a convertible sleeper-seat solution designed to address a fundamental challenge of night-train operations: the limited utilisation of dedicated sleeper accommodation.

Butterfly-Rail transforms two premium reclining seats into a private lounge, family couch or full-length, lie-flat bed in seconds. The same vehicle can operate as either a seating or sleeper carriage without re-certification, allowing operators to use the same rolling stock for different service models.

“Europe does not simply need more night trains. It needs night trains that make better use of their assets and appeal to passengers who want to travel this way again and again,” said Lars Rinne, CEO of Butterfly Seating.“A carriage that generates revenue primarily at night has a very different business case from one that can serve passengers throughout the day as well. Butterfly-Rail is designed to bridge that gap.”

One carriage. Multiple opportunities.

Dedicated sleeper accommodation is inherently difficult to utilise efficiently. Rolling stock is expensive and scarce, while sleeper trains can spend much of the day outside their primary operating window or seasonal demand corridors.

Butterfly-Rail converts in seconds between premium daytime seating, private lounge or family travel, and overnight sleeping. The transformation requires no tools, motors or major cabin rework.

For operators, this creates the potential to generate daytime and overnight revenue from the same rolling stock. For passengers, it creates more ways to work, relax, travel together and sleep comfortably during the same journey.

Already proven in North American rail and bus

The initial version of Butterfly-Rail is already NFPA 130 certified and in commercial use in Canada as part of the modernisation of Tshiuetin Rail Transportation, North America's first Indigenous-owned railway. Besides, the bus version has been sold to various operators on the US East Coast.

Designed for European railway requirements

Butterfly-Rail is being further developed and tested against relevant European railway standards. EN 45545-HL3 testing is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, supporting its intended deployment in higher-hazard railway operating categories and relevant sleeping and couchette applications.

In sleeping configuration, Butterfly-Rail provides a two-metre lie-flat sleeping surface, together with generous lateral space, privacy, personal storage and charging.

Making EU decarbonisation strategy commercially sustainable

The European Union is placing rail at the centre of its sustainable mobility strategy, including the expansion of long-distance and cross-border passenger services. Yet high rolling-stock and operating costs continue to make new night-train services challenging to establish and sustain.

Butterfly believes passenger experience and operator economics need to be addressed together.

“The opportunity is bigger than creating a better sleeper seat,” said Rinne.“It is about creating a rail interior that works harder for the operator while delivering a better experience for the passenger.”

Following its launch at InnoTrans 2026, Butterfly-Rail is now being presented to EU-based railway operators, rolling-stock manufacturers, design houses and mobility partners.

About Butterfly Seating

Butterfly Seating develops and commercialises convertible passenger seating for air, rail and road travel, combining creative design with aerospace-inspired engineering to unlock new possibilities in comfort, privacy and asset utilisation.