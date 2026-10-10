Wonderfilm Pictures Launches Four-Way RED KOMODO-X VFX Array For Virtual Production, Capturing A 180°+ Field Of View On Four ZEISS 21Mm CP.3 Lenses

MENAFN - GetNews) Independently funded and developed by Wonderfilm Pictures following an approach from Netflix for a feature film shooting in the EU; the rig exceeds the 180° (185.5°) minimum FOV most virtual production LED volumes require and can be configured beyond 200° FOV.

LONDON, UK - October 9th, 2026 - Wonderfilm Pictures has launched a four-camera RED KOMODO-X VFX Array, "4rray"designed specifically for virtual production and VFX plate capture. Wonderfilm designed, developed and manufactured the bespoke system for a Netflix feature film shooting on a virtual production stage in the EU. The four-way system captures a 185.5° total field of view in its standard configuration and can be reconfigured to exceed 200°.

The launch comes at a moment when virtual production is expanding rapidly, and with it the demand for wide, seamless background plates. Most LED volumes require a minimum of 180° of captured environment to fill the wall; anything narrower leaves the edges of the stage unpopulated or forces compromises in the composite. Wonderfilm's established three-camera array delivers 160°.

The four-way build was engineered to clear the 180° threshold with margin. Four RED KOMODO-X cameras, each paired with a ZEISS 21mm T2.9 CP.3 XD lens, are arranged with a 39% field-of-view overlap between adjacent cameras - roughly 25.5° of shared coverage at every stitch line. The overlap is deliberately generous: on a virtual production wall, any stitching artefact is visible at full scale, so the system prioritises reliable, repeatable stitching over raw width. Where a production needs the extra degrees, the overlap can be reduced to push the total field of view past 200°.The four cameras are fully synchronised via genlock and timecode, and the entire system operates wirelessly: multi-camera record start/stop, playback for on-set review, camera control, and iris and lens control are all handled remotely through Wonderfilm's Teradek-based ecosystem. Each camera records 6K at up to 80 frames per second.

Wonderfilm designed, developed, manufactured and deployed the system in-house on a short timeline, working directly with the production's VFX and virtual production teams. The array was officially approved by Netflix ahead of deployment."When the brief came in, the maths was simple - three cameras at 21mm gives you 160°, and a 180° wall needs more than that.

Everything else was the hard part: getting four bodies sharing timecode, genlock, wireless control and playback into a package we could stand behind," said Lewis Andrews, founder of Wonderfilm Pictures. "We build these systems ourselves, so when a production needs something that doesn't exist yet, we can design it, make it and have it on a stage quickly. That's what happened here."

The four-way RED KOMODO-X VFX Array is now available for hire for virtual production and VFX plate work in the UK and internationally.

About Wonderfilm Pictures

Wonderfilm Pictures is a London-based film production, post-production and VFX technology company, and developer of the RED KOMODO-X VFX Array - one of the first multi-camera systems in the world built around the RED KOMODO-X body. Wonderfilm provides film equipment hire to film and television productions internationally, supplying ground, aerial and drone-based VFX plate capture along with a wider range of camera, lens, stabilisation and production equipment.