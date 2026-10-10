DASCO & Heat Solution Complete 24Th Busan Environment Marathon, Demonstrating Exceptional Teamwork And ESG Commitment

MENAFN - GetNews) Employees cross the finish line safely, reinforcing environmental awareness and corporate unity. Unwavering determination and strategic pacing result in a 100% completion rate without injuries

BUSAN, South Korea - October 09, 2026 - DASCO Co., Ltd., a leading specialist in heat exchangers and cooling solutions, together with Heat Solution, announced today that its employees successfully participated in and completed the 24th Busan Environment Marathon held on Sunday, March 22, 2026. All participating staff members crossed the finish line safely without a single injury.

Held across the city of Busan, the annual marathon aims to promote environmental protection and encourage healthy lifestyles among citizens. DASCO and Heat Solution joined forces for the event to align with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) values while fostering employee wellness and a strong sense of unity across the workplace.

Despite pre-race jitters, the participants demonstrated remarkable team spirit throughout the course. By prioritizing mutual encouragement, safety, and proper pacing over pure competition, every single runner completed the race, embodying DASCO's core values of perseverance and collaboration.

"Although there was a mix of excitement and nerves before the start, running alongside our colleagues turned the event into an enjoyable experience filled with laughter and great conversations," said a representative from DASCO Co., Ltd. "The determination and unity we built during the race will surely translate into positive energy in our daily operations."

A spokesperson for DASCO added, "As an enterprise dedicated to leading the clean energy industry, we will continue to champion environmental initiatives and actively invest in programs that boost employee health and dynamic workplace communication."

About DASCO Co., Ltd.

DASCO Co., Ltd. is a South Korean manufacturer specializing in heat exchangers and cooling solutions for the energy, marine, and industrial sectors. Established in 2000, the company is committed to engineering innovation and the development of efficient technologies for evolving industrial and clean energy applications. DASCO also values environmental responsibility, employee well-being, and teamwork as part of its commitment to sustainable business development.

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