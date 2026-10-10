DASCO Co., Ltd. Selected For Government“Jump-Up Program” To Accelerate Global Scale-Up In Clean Energy Technology

MENAFN - GetNews) Holds official plaque presentation ceremony with Ji-woo Lee, Director of KOSME Busan Regional Headquarters. Secures 3 years of customized support including R&D, policy funds, and global networking to drive technological innovation

BUSAN, South Korea - October 09, 2026 - DASCO Co., Ltd., a leading specialist in heat exchangers and cooling solutions for the plant, energy, and marine industries, announced today that it held an official plaque presentation ceremony at its headquarters on June 23 following its selection for the "Jump-Up Program," a national scale-up initiative promoted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME).

The ceremony was attended by key executive leadership, including Chairman Geun-young Lee and CEO Sang-gyu Lee of DASCO Co., Ltd., alongside Ji-woo Lee, Director of the Busan Regional Headquarters of KOSME. Following the official plaque presentation and a commemorative photo session, the leaders discussed DASCO's strategic growth trajectory and future expansion plans in the global energy market.

The "Jump-Up Program" is a comprehensive 3-year scale-up support project designed to intensively nurture promising enterprises with over seven years of operational history that demonstrate strong potential in entering new markets and high-tech sectors. As a selected recipient, DASCO will receive an array of government-backed benefits, including growth strategy consulting from private experts, open vouchers, policy funding, R&D support, investment attraction, and global networking opportunities.

Since its inception in 2000, DASCO has built a solid reputation in engineered heat exchangers and cooling systems for power plants, shipbuilding, and industrial energy sectors. Aligning with the worldwide shift toward decarbonization, the company has recently focused its R&D efforts on high-efficiency heat exchangers and next-generation cooling technologies tailored for LNG, hydrogen, and clean energy applications.

"We highly value DASCO's outstanding technological prowess and growth potential," said Ji-woo Lee, Director of KOSME's Busan Regional Headquarters, during the event. "Through the diverse support mechanisms of the Jump-Up Program, we expect DASCO to grow into a leading enterprise with strong global competitiveness, and we remain committed to providing full support to address any operational challenges."

An official from DASCO Co., Ltd. stated, "This selection is a clear testament to the technical capabilities and growth trajectory we have built over the past two decades. In close partnership with KOSME, we will accelerate our technological innovation, expand our global footprint in eco-friendly energy markets, and contribute significantly to the future of the energy industry."

About DASCO Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2000, DASCO Co., Ltd. is a South Korean specialist in engineered heat exchangers and cooling systems for power plants, shipbuilding, and industrial energy applications. The company focuses on developing high-efficiency heat exchangers and advanced cooling technologies for LNG, hydrogen, and clean energy applications. With a commitment to technological innovation and global expansion, DASCO continues to strengthen its capabilities in support of evolving energy industry needs.

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