Optimizing Modern Infrastructure: How Korean Center Lined Butterfly Valves Fit U.S. Water Treatment Upgrades

MENAFN - GetNews)Across the United States, water and wastewater infrastructure is undergoing a massive generational overhaul. Driven by federal funding initiatives-such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-municipalities and industrial facilities are aggressively upgrading aging pipelines, retrofitting filtration plants, and constructing advanced facilities to target PFAS contaminants and desalination needs.

For Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors and municipal project managers, selecting reliable, space-saving, and cost-effective flow control hardware is critical. Center Lined (Concentric) Butterfly Valves, particularly those engineered and manufactured in South Korea, have emerged as a premier solution to meet the rigorous demands of modern U.S. water treatment re-development.

Technical Advantages of Center Lined Butterfly Valves

A Center Lined Butterfly Valve features a concentric design where the valve stem passes through the center line of the disc and body bore. The resilient seat-typically an elastomer liner-encapsulates the internal body cavity, ensuring that the fluid media only comes into contact with the disc and seat material.

This design offers several technical advantages for water treatment applications:



Bubble-Tight Shutoff: The resilient elastomer seat provides bidirectional, zero-leakage sealing across low- to medium-pressure water loops.

Corrosion & Erosion Protection: Because the body is completely isolated from the process fluid by the rubber or synthetic liner, structural cast or ductile iron bodies are protected against aggressive fluids and raw water rust.

Low Torque & Easy Actuation: The quarter-turn operation requires significantly lower operating torque than gate or globe valves, allowing for smaller, more energy-efficient pneumatic, electric, or manual worm-gear actuators. Compact Footprint: Compared to bulky gate valves, center lined butterfly valves require minimal face-to-face dimensions, making them ideal for tight plant retrofits and compact skid-mounted filtration systems.



Why Korean-Engineered Valves Excel in the U.S. Market

South Korea's valve manufacturing sector-built upon decades of rigorous demand from world-class shipbuilding, offshore oil and gas, and heavy industrial plant construction-delivers high precision and strict quality management. Korean-developed center lined butterfly valves fit seamlessly into U.S. water infrastructure projects for several reasons:

1. Rigorous Compliance with U.S. Standards

Modern Korean valve manufacturers (such as SW Valve and other regional specialists) design their waterworks product lines to meet or exceed core U.S. industry standards:



NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 & 372: Essential certification ensuring that internal materials (wetted parts like EPDM seats, CF8M stainless steel, or Super Duplex discs) do not leach lead or harmful chemical contaminants into potable drinking water. AWWA Specifications: Conformance with American Water Works Association (AWWA C504) guidelines for structural durability, disc strength, and cycle life in municipal water systems.



2. Superior Metallurgy and Elastomer Customization

Korean foundries and valve makers utilize high-grade metallurgy-including ASTM A536 ductile iron, CF8M stainless steel, and specialty bronzes-treated with high-durability Fusion-Bonded Epoxy (FBE) coatings. Furthermore, they offer tailored seat materials to match specific water chemistries:



EPDM & HT-EPDM: Ideal for potable water, chloramination loops, and elevated temperature aeration lines.

NBR (Nitrile): Suited for raw sewage, oily wastewater, and secondary treatment lines. FKM/Viton & PTFE Linings: Designed for harsh chemical dosing, such as sodium hypochlorite, coagulants, or specialized PFAS treatment process streams.



3. High Manufacturing Efficiency & Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

Supply chain bottlenecks and rising domestic equipment costs in North America have driven contractors to seek high-reliability global manufacturing partners. Korean manufacturers deliver competitive pricing and shorter lead times while maintaining ISO 9001 and API quality systems, delivering low total cost of ownership without sacrificing engineering integrity.

Key Application Areas in U.S. Facility Upgrades

As U.S. plants modernize, center lined butterfly valves serve as dependable workhorses across multiple process stages:



Raw Water Intake & Main Isolation: Managing intake from lakes, rivers, and aquifers in large pipe diameters (DN50 to DN1200+).

Wastewater Aeration & Secondary Treatment: Controlling low-pressure air lines and suspended solids slurry where quick quarter-turn response is required.

Membrane Filtration & Reverse Osmosis (RO): Regulating feed and permeate lines in brackish water and seawater desalination upgrades. Effluent Reuse & Tertiary Treatment: Managing final disinfection, dechlorination, and recycled water distribution networks.

Integrating Korean-developed center lined butterfly valves into U.S. water re-development projects bridges the gap between high engineering standards and fiscal responsibility. By offering certified material safety, robust corrosion protection, and proven quarter-turn reliability, these valves provide municipal utilities and industrial contractors with a future-proof flow control solution.

About SW Valve Corporation

SW Valve Corporation is a South Korean valve manufacturer based in Gimhae, Gyeongsangnam-do, Republic of Korea. The company focuses on industrial valve solutions, including center lined butterfly valves for flow control applications. Supporting the evolving needs of water and wastewater infrastructure, SW Valve Corporation aims to provide practical valve solutions for municipal utilities, engineering contractors, and industrial facilities seeking dependable performance and efficient flow management.

To learn more about SW Valve Corporation and its valve solutions, visit or contact ....