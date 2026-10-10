MENAFN - GetNews) New Book by Craig Haba Explores the Deeper Meaning of Success, Wealth, and Legacy

BOSTON, USA - October 09, 2026 - Craig Haba, CFP®, author, wealth advisor, and Founder and Managing Partner of Haba Sherry Wealth Management, announces the release of Beyond the Green: Building Wealth, Purpose, and Legacy Through the Wisdom of Golf, a thoughtful exploration of how the lessons of golf can help guide us through life, relationships, success, and personal fulfillment.

More than a book about golf, Beyond the Green examines the choices, relationships, and experiences that define a meaningful life. Through his journey with his son, Alex, Haba shares lessons about patience, resilience, humility, and the importance of being present for the moments that matter most.

The inspiration for the book became deeply personal after Haba's experience with trigeminal neuralgia, a painful neurological condition that changed his perspective on time, success, and what truly matters. His journey led him to look beyond traditional measures of achievement and recognize that true wealth is built through meaningful relationships, purposeful choices, and the freedom to live life intentionally.

Written for golfers and non-golfers alike, Beyond the Green encourages readers to reflect on an important question:“What is all this actually for?” The book challenges readers to consider not only what they are building, but why they are building it and whether they are truly experiencing the life they worked so hard to create.

About Craig Haba, CFP®

Craig Haba is the Founder and Managing Partner of Haba Sherry Wealth Management and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional. After a successful career in corporate leadership and private equity, he founded his wealth management practice to help executives, business owners, and families navigate financial decisions and life transitions. He currently works alongside his son, Alex Haba, CFP®.

Beyond the Green: Building Wealth, Purpose, and Legacy Through the Wisdom of Golf is Craig Haba's first published book.

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Global Book Network - Craig M. Haba, CFP, Author of Beyond The Green