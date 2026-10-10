Silverhill Roofing Advises Richmond Hill Ontario Homeowners To Inspect Roofs Before Heavy Snow And Ice Arrives

MENAFN - GetNews)Roof Inspection in Richmond Hill Ontario As winter approaches Ontario, Silverhill Roofing & Contracting is reminding residents in Richmond Hill to check their roofing systems before the arrival of heavy snow, ice and frequent freeze-thaw cycles.

Richmond Hill, Canada - October 09, 2026 - Damage that seems small to the roof in the fall might become a big problem when winter arrives. Snow and ice can highlight susceptible spots where shingles are missing or broken, flashing is worn out, drainage is an issue, or moisture is already getting in.

A roof might seem good from the ground and still have places that require attention,” Silverhill Roofing & Contracting says.“Being able to catch potential problems before winter weather hits gives homeowners a chance to take care of them before they turn into more disruptive leaks or emergency repairs.”

Why You Should Have Your Roof Inspected Before Winter

Snow buildup may stress a roofing structure, and melting and refreezing liquid can cause further problems to already compromised or worn regions. Water can also make its way in through damaged shingles, flashing or roof penetrations, and eventually cause problems in the home.

Silverhill Roofing wants Richmond Hill households to be especially mindful of:

1. Missing, broken, curled or damaged shingles

2. Damaged or loose flashing around chimneys, vents, and skylights

3. Evidence of water leakage in the past or present

4. Clogged gutters or downspouts

5. Damaged margins of the roof, fascia, or soffits

6. Moisture stains or other evidence of water in the attic area

Possible Ventilation Problems

Homeowners also shouldn't attempt to check steep or hard to reach portions of the roof themselves. Professional inspection may give you with a more complete evaluation and reduce the hazards of climbing up on the roof yourself.

Sovling problems before winter

An examination before winter doesn't necessarily indicate a total roof replacement is necessary. You may sometimes improve the condition of the roof before the bad weather hits, by identifying and fixing trouble spots.

Silverhill Roofing provides roof inspection, leak detection, repairs and replacement services to Richmond Hill and adjacent GTA towns. The business also used drone-assisted inspection equipment to analyze hard-to-reach roof sections and capture observable issues.

Silverhill Roofing is reminding homeowners to replace broken shingles, leaks, deteriorating roofing materials or other warning signs before extended winter and ice make access and repairs more difficult.

About Silverhill Roofing & Contracting

Silverhill Roofing & Contracting is proud to provide residential and commercial roofing services in Richmond Hill and the Greater Toronto Area including roof inspections, repairs, replacements, leak detection, storm-damage assessment and other roofing related services.

You can find Silverhill Roofing & Contracting and their roofing services at .