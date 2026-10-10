Terry Wheeler, Founder & CEO Of WE Alliance Wealth Advisors, Discusses The Investment Blind Spot On TMJ4's The Morning Blend

ROSEVILLE, CA - October 9, 2026 - Terry Wheeler, CFP®, J.D., Founder & CEO of WE Alliance Wealth Advisors, recently appeared on TMJ4's The Morning Blend to discuss what he calls the investment blind spot and the importance of bringing portfolio management, proactive tax planning, and family-centered estate planning into a coordinated wealth-planning conversation. With roots reaching back more than 35 years to Dean Witter Reynolds, Wheeler brings wealth-planning experience and a law degree focused on tax and estate-planning advocacy.

During the segment, Wheeler explained that estate planning should be considered alongside a family's portfolio and tax plan rather than treated solely as a document-preparation exercise.“Estate planning is really one of three lanes of what you're working on,” said Wheeler.“It should be about the family, not about avoiding probate and taxes.”

Wheeler also discussed defined outcome investing, an approach he described as adding a defensive element to a portfolio.“We do a process called defined outcome investing, which is basically adding defense to your portfolio,” said Wheeler. He noted that diversification by itself may not address every type of market risk, making a deliberate conversation about portfolio construction important for families planning across changing market conditions.

The conversation also covered estate-planning protections that can matter when families face divorce, remarriage, creditor exposure, or other life events. Wheeler described a counseling-oriented process that considers both a surviving spouse's access to assets and the intent to preserve a family's legacy.“We often say creditors and predators are what we're gonna protect the surviving spouse and kids from,” Wheeler shared.

At WE Alliance Wealth Advisors, Wheeler's stated approach combines proactive tax strategies, defined outcome investing, and a family-centered approach to estate planning: his book, Laugh When the Market Crashes, explores the portfolio-management perspective discussed in the interview.

Watch the full interview on TMJ4's The Morning Blend here:Interview with Terry Wheeler of WE Alliance Wealth Advisors

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About Terry Wheeler

Terry Wheeler, CFP®, J.D., is the Founder and CEO of WE Alliance Wealth Advisors. His career began at Dean Witter Reynolds more than 35 years ago, and he later added a law degree focused on tax and estate-planning advocacy. Through WE Alliance Wealth Advisors, he advocates for an integrated, Family Office-style approach to wealth planning that brings investment, tax, and estate-planning considerations into one conversation.

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Any opinions, projections, or forward-looking statements expressed herein are solely those of the author, may differ from the views or opinions expressed by WE Alliance Wealth Advisors, and are only for general informational purposes as of the date indicated. All investments involve risk; please consult with a financial advisor prior to investing.