Terry Wheeler Founder & CEO WE Alliance Wealth Advisors & Strategic Wealth Legal Advisors Interviewed On Podcast Discuss Estate Planning Blind Spot

ROSEVILLE, CA - October 10, 2026 - Terry Wheeler discussing the estate planning blind spot

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

In this episode of Influential Entrepreneurs®, Mike Saunders had the pleasure of welcoming back Terry Wheeler, the founder and CEO of WE Alliance Wealth Advisors and Strategic Wealth Legal Advisors. Terry put his legal hat on once again and they delved into the often-overlooked topic of estate planning blind spots, discussing how to identify and address these issues to ensure a solid retirement and legacy plan.

Proactive Estate Planning Enhances Legacy

Estate planning is often perceived as a mere formality-a checklist of documents like wills and trusts that one completes to ensure their assets are distributed according to their wishes upon death. However, this simplistic view overlooks the profound impact estate planning has on the legacy one leaves behind. In reality, proactive estate planning is not just about asset distribution; it is about creating a meaningful legacy that reflects one's values and supports future generations.

As highlighted in a recent podcast episode featuring Terry Wheeler, founder and CEO of WE Alliance Wealth Advisors, the conversation around estate planning must evolve beyond the traditional understanding. Many individuals, particularly those nearing retirement, focus on accumulating wealth without considering how they will manage and transfer it to their heirs. This oversight can create significant blind spots in financial planning, ultimately jeopardizing the legacy they want to build.

Proactive estate planning begins with understanding that it encompasses more than legal documents. It involves a comprehensive strategy that integrates financial, tax, emotional, and ethical considerations. For instance, while having a will or trust is essential, these tools alone do not address the nuances of family dynamics, values, and the long-term impact of wealth on heirs. A well-crafted estate plan should facilitate not only thetransfer of assets but also the transfer of values-ensuring that the beneficiaries are prepared to manage and appreciate the wealth they inherit.

Wheeler emphasizes the importance of family-centered estate planning, which focuses on the needs and dynamics of the family unit. This approach encourages open communication among family members about financial matters and the responsibilities that come with inherited wealth. By fostering discussions about values, aspirations, and expectations, families can create a shared vision for the future, increasing the likelihood that the legacy will be honored and preserved.

Additionally, proactive estate planning includes protective measures that safeguard the family's wealth against unforeseen circumstances. Wheeler believes you should proactively protect your estate from creditors and predators. This means we incorporate protections such as remarriage and bloodline protections to make sure you take care of each other but don't inadvertently disinherit the kids if a remarriage occurs after the first death. It also means protecting the children from divorce so that they keep all of what you leave them. Finally, we recommend what Wheeler calls Yellow School Bus protection, which protects your spouse and children from creditors that could result if you are sued due to a bad car accident or business liabilities.

Sometimes protecting your loved ones includes considerations for life insurance to provide financial security for surviving spouses and children in the event of an untimely death. By ensuring adequate resources to support loved ones during challenging times, individuals can provide peace of mind and stability, further solidifying their legacy.

Tax planning also plays a crucial role in estate planning. As Wheeler notes, proactive tax strategies can significantly enhance the wealth available for future generations. By minimizing tax liabilities through careful planning, individuals can ensure more of their hard-earned money passes to their heirs, rather than being diminished by taxes. This financial foresight can preserve substantial sums-potentially hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars-for the next generation.

Proactive estate planning also extends beyond financial considerations. It is an opportunity to instill values, foster responsibility, and prepare heirs for the challenges of wealth management. By involving family members in the planning process, individuals can help their heirs understand the importance of stewardship and the responsibilities that come with inherited wealth. This not only prepares them to manage their inheritance wisely but also promotes unity and purpose within the family.

In conclusion, proactive estate planning is vital to creating a meaningful legacy. It goes beyond executing legal documents and takes a holistic approach that considers the financial, emotional, and ethical dimensions of wealth transfer. By engaging in family-centered estate planning, incorporating protective measures, and implementing strategic tax planning, individuals can strengthen their legacy in ways that reflect their values and aspirations. Ultimately, proactive estate planning ensures that the wealth accumulated over a lifetime serves not only as a financial resource but also as a foundation for future generations to thrive.

Terry shared:“We really look at planning as you've got to create a good portfolio, add defense through a concept called defined outcome investing, and then you'll get more out of your retirement, and you won't outlive your money if you do it right.“

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About Terry Wheeler

WE Alliance Wealth Advisors and Strategic Wealth Legal Advisors are both founded on the belief that an integrated Family Office style approach to wealth planning is the best way to protect and maximize the wealth client families work so hard to accumulate. Combine powerful proactive tax strategies, a powerful system of investing called Defined Outcome Investing, and a Family Centered approach to estate planning to deliver uncommon results while reducing risk for each client family. Founder Terry Wheeler's book“Laugh When the Market Crashes” is a must read book outlining this investment approach.

The firm and its founder traces its roots back over 35 years with its origins beginning at Dean Witter Reynolds. In the 1990s the founder added a law degree focused on tax and estate planning advocacy. The integrated wealth, tax, and estate planning approach now truly sets them apart in a crowded financial planning space.

Learn more:

WE Alliance Wealth Advisors:Strategic Wealth Legal Advisors:SWAG Consulting Services:Laugh When the Market Crashes:

Any opinions, projections, or forward-looking statements expressed herein are solely those of the author, may differ from the views or opinions expressed by WE Alliance Wealth Advisors, and are only for general informational purposes as of the date indicated.

All investments involve risk; please consult with a financial advisor prior to investing.

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