Service Member With Prosthetic Leg Conquers Hoverla And Earns Right To Wear Marine Storm Beret

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to an Ukrinform report.

“There is a procedure for service members to complete the required tests to earn the storm beret. Those who have fought are not required to take these tests because they have already proven their right to be a Marine. But for me, it was something special. So, I earned the right, on an equal footing with the others, to officially wear the Marine beret and took the oath,” said Kulikov, who goes by the call sign Kei.

He added that he was pleased with the result of the test. According to him, each stage presented its own challenges, so he had to take his individual circumstances into account. The most difficult part was getting covered in mud while navigating the water and marsh obstacles. Kulikov was worried about his prosthetic leg, fearing it could break or get left behind somewhere in the mud.

“And when we were pushing the BRDM armored vehicle, there was also a risk of slipping on the slick surface and falling. I was afraid of letting the team down because this test cannot be completed alone: it is designed to test the cohesion and mutual support of the entire unit,” the service member said.

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He said that, as required by the instructions, all stages were accompanied by psychological pressure from the instructors, who urged the participants on and kept them on their toes. If one person performed a task incorrectly, the whole group had to face a penalty, such as doing a certain number of push-ups or squats.

The test was made even more difficult by the fact that the soldiers were wearing full combat gear and carrying weapons, adding more than 20 kilograms of weight. Yevhen was the only member of the group to complete the course while wearing a prosthetic leg.

The Marine now has another ambitious goal: to compete in the World Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

As reported, soldiers of the 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment (SUSR) of the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy train for hours to become more effective at eliminating the enemy, including in basements and concealed positions.

Photos and video by the 426th SUSR communications team