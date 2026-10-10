Red Cross To Fund Evacuation Of Around 90 Rural Households From Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Donetsk Regional Military Administration's Department of Agricultural Development and Land Relations told an Ukrinform correspondent.

“About 90 households in the Donetsk region have so far submitted applications and the required documents to receive financial assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross to evacuate livestock, poultry and equipment. They are already receiving the funds, and the process is underway,” the department said.

According to department officials, the funds are transferred in two payments to the person registered as the household's primary recipient. The first payment is intended to cover the costs of transporting animals, poultry and equipment, while the second payment is transferred to the recipient's account after the relocation has been confirmed.

“The program is still ongoing, and households are receiving the funds needed to evacuate their animals and arrange for them to be kept in safe areas. The detention of agricultural workers in the Donetsk region was linked to their inability to find transportation to evacuate their animals, and this problem is now being addressed,” the Department of Agricultural Development and Land Relations of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration said.

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As reported, the ICRC financial assistance program is aimed at supporting economically vulnerable households in evacuating livestock, essential agricultural equipment and means of livelihood from communities where mandatory or partial evacuation has been announced.

The project has been launched in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The amount of financial assistance is UAH 65,000 per household.