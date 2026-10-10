Dutch PM Tells Costa EU Must Become Stronger And More Flexible

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Jetten shared the information on the social media platform X.

"It was a pleasure to welcome European Council President António Costa to The Hague. The main topics of our discussion were the Multiannual Financial Framework-the European Union's budget for the coming years-and the protection of the international legal order.

"An effective yet flexible EU is crucial in a rapidly changing world. To achieve this, the European Union must have the courage to make difficult decisions and embrace renewal. This will allow us to focus on what makes us stronger and on the areas where the EU can genuinely provide added value," the statement said.

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The prime minister identified several key priorities: an innovative, future-oriented economy, strengthening European defense, and tighter migration controls.

"The Netherlands is ready to make a fair contribution toward achieving these goals, as we have done for many decades. I look forward to continuing our work toward building a strong and prosperous Europe at next week's European Council meeting," the statement added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Netherlands will help Ukraine with maintenance, spare parts, and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets.

Photo: Rob Jetten / X