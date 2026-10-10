France Condemns Strikes On Pryluky And Kramatorsk: Russian Crimes Cannot Go Unpunished

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the statement was made in a release by a spokesperson for France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on October 9.

"France strongly condemns the Russian strikes against Ukraine's civilian population and infrastructure in recent days. It particularly condemns the barbaric attacks on a residential building in Pryluky and two buses in Kramatorsk, which claimed more than 50 lives," the ministry said.

France's Foreign Ministry stated that the strikes demonstrate the escalation Russia is pursuing.

"The systematic targeting of civilians to spread terror and break Ukraine's resistance violates international humanitarian law and the obligation to protect civilians. Such conduct is unworthy of a state that is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council," the statement said.

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France expressed its condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. It also reaffirmed that, together with its partners, it would continue supporting Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression and work to ensure the necessary security guarantees once peace is established.

"Russia's crimes will not go unpunished. France, together with its partners, continues to support efforts to document attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure and to hold those responsible accountable," the French Foreign Ministry emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, debris-clearing operations following the Russian strike in Pryluky have been completed.

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