Dmitriev Foresees Winter Gas Shortage In EU
Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and chief negotiator with Western countries, Kirill Dmitriev, on Friday predicted a gas shortage in EU countries this upcoming winter.
"Dramatic self-made winter gas shortage in the EU," Dmitriev wrote on X, responding to a Politico report claiming that the bloc will face a gas shortage equivalent to the power used by twelve million homes.
He continuously blames EU officials and member-state governments for the energy crisis in Europe, urging a halt in their "Russophobic policies." He accused European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of being responsible for high gas prices with her "short-sighted" stance against Russia.
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