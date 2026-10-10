Delhi Protest Today: Which Political Parties Will Join CJP And Which Are Staying Away? Full List

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several political parties will join the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, October 10. The protest is being held against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after the Indian Express newspaper reported that Kumar's deputies had questioned and disagreed with him over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that saw some 130 million voter names removed.

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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Left parties will join the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday. Political parties joining the protest today are:

1. AAP

2. CPM

3. CPI

5. CPI(ML)

6. RSP

7. All India Forward Bloc

Uncertainty looms over Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool's participation in the protest led by the CJP. Before reaching Delhi, Mamata had told reporters that she may join the Oct 10 protest at Jantar Mantar. But said nothing could be confirmed as yet.

"We have maintained a relationship with them (CJP) and have extended our support, while any further decision regarding our participation be taken later," Mamata Banerjee had reportedly said.

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AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh clarified on Friday that the October 10 protest in Delhi would be organised by the CJP and not AAP, while asserting that members of his party would participate in the demonstration.

"The CJP protest is to save democracy. We also participated in the protest on October 2. A nationwide agitation is scheduled for October 10 to stop vote theft, scrap the Special Intensive Revision process, cancel state elections allegedly conducted through irregularities, involve the Chief Justice of India in the CEC selection process, and hold elections across the country using ballot papers," Singh said.

He said, "It is not our protest; it is the CJP's protest. All parties had participated last time as well, including the Samajwadi Party, Left parties, the Biju Janata Dal and us. Everyone will participate in the CJP protest."

Delhi protest today: Which political parties are staying away?

1. Congress

The Congress distanced itself from the CJP protest in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will be in Chennai on Saturday for the next edition of 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'.

In an Instagram post, CJP had said, "10th October. Jantar Mantar 2.0. We're coming together again to raise our voice against Gyanesh Kumar. Thousands of us are expected..."

The protest is being held against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the groups demanding Kumar's resignation.

Following the announcement, the Delhi Police instructed its teams to detain anyone attempting to stage a protest, irrespective of their location, according to the details provided.

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Police have also directed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for deployment related to the demonstration. Letters have been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the allotment plan.

The Delhi Traffic Police warned of disruptions around Connaught Place, Mandi House, Jantar Mantar, Patel Chowk and other key intersections in central Delhi. The diversions, which began at 6 am, will be regulated according to the prevailing law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations from 9 pm on Friday until the situation normalised on Saturday.

A 24-hour mobile internet suspension in central Delhi came into effect at 10 pm on Friday.

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Over 250 trains connecting New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations with destinations across the country were also cancelled ahead of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Left parties on Friday condemned restrictions imposed ahead of the October 10 mobilisation against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and the Election Commission's functioning, demanding that the Delhi Police allow protesters to assemble at Jantar Mantar here.