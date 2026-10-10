CJP's Protest In Delhi: Contempt Plea Filed In Supreme Court Over Closure Of DMRC Metro Stations

MENAFN - Live Mint) A contempt petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday, alleging that the authorities are continuing with their decision to shut down metro stations and limit public transport services across Delhi in violation of the court's order issued on Friday.

On Friday, the apex court directed the authorities not to impose a complete ban on transport services to manage the protest scheduled for Saturday, called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and opposition parties against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1Why was a contempt petition filed in the Supreme Court over Delhi Metro closures?⌵

The petition alleges that authorities continued closing metro stations and limiting public transport despite the Supreme Court's order against imposing a complete transport ban to manage the CJP protest.

2What did the Supreme Court order about transport during the CJP protest?⌵

On Friday, the Court directed authorities not to impose a complete ban on transport services to manage the protest scheduled for Saturday.

3What does the contempt plea allege about Delhi Metro station closures?⌵

It alleges that authorities continued with their decision to shut metro stations, in violation of the Court's Friday order.

4What was the CJP protest in Delhi about?⌵

The protest, called by the Cockroach Janta Party and opposition parties, was against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Here's what we know about the contempt plea

The contempt plea is filed against Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan IAS, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar IPS, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chairperson D Thara IAS. Filed by Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, the petition alleges that the officials deliberately violated the court's directions. Tripathi was also among the petitioners who sought an independent investigation into the violence during the student protests at Jantar Mantar in July.

The petitioner has claimed that officials in Delhi have closed the metro stations without valid grounds and cancelled train services without justification, despite the apex court directing the authorities to allow public transport to function with appropriate regulation so that residents in the national capital were not inconvenienced.

The plea further claims that the ongoing restrictions have severely "crippled public life" in Delhi, resulting in hardship to commuters.

The petitioner stated, "Notwithstanding the solemn judicial mandate and the assurance recorded before the Bench of Hon'ble the Chief Justice, the Contemnors have consciously maintained a blanket shutdown across transit corridors, persisted with unwarranted train cancellations, and failed to issue or publicize transparent traffic and transit advisories. This deliberate recalcitrance has severely crippled public life across the National Capital Territory, stranding essential travelers, and amounts to an intentional attempt to bypass and undermine the authority and majesty of this Hon'ble Court."

This story will be updated with more details.