Delhi Airport Asks Flyers To Plan Their Journeys In Advance Due To Protest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Amid the heightened security measures and traffic restrictions due to protest, Delhi Airport has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying on Saturday, urging them to plan their journeys in advance.

The advisory came ahead of the“unauthorised” protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital.

“In view of the enhanced security arrangements and anticipated traffic restrictions in Delhi, passengers travelling to and from Delhi Airport are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional time for their commute,” Delhi Airport said in a statement.

“Passengers are advised to consider available alternative modes of transport, including cabs, city buses and other modes, as appropriate, to facilitate access to and from the airport. We appreciate your cooperation and wish you a safe and pleasant journey,” it added.

The advisory follows traffic restrictions announced by the Delhi Police ahead of the planned demonstrations.

The Delhi Police announced traffic diversions on Saturday in view of the law-and-order situation linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s "unauthorised" protest and advised commuters to keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.

The traffic police advised commuters not to undertake non-essential travel, adding that traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment.

For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, people can keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police website and social media platforms, the statement added.

The Delhi Police have also enforced internet curbs in parts of central Delhi -- around Janpath-Kartavya Path area -- in addition to the closure of 45 Delhi Metro stations that came into force from 9 p.m. on Friday till Saturday evening.

-IANS

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