Lop Rahul Gandhi To Meet CM Vijay, Address Students In Chennai Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, will address students at Chennai's Island Grounds on Saturday as part of his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj (Voice of Students)' outreach programme, which focusses on concerns over examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising tuition fees and unemployment.

During his visit, LoP Gandhi is also scheduled to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at his Neelankarai residence.

The meeting is slated for 1.30 p.m., an hour after the Congress leader's expected arrival at Chennai airport.

The student interaction, scheduled for 5 p.m., follows similar programmes in Kota in Rajasthan, Pune and Nashik in Maharashtra, and Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The initiative provides a platform for students to discuss difficulties within the education system and challenges in securing employment.

The Tamil Nadu Congress has made extensive arrangements for the Chennai event, erecting a large covered pavilion at Island Grounds.

State Congress president Manickam Tagore inspected the venue and reviewed preparations with senior party leaders. He was accompanied by senior party in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, joint in-charge Nivedit Alva, ministers Rajesh Kumar and Viswanathan, and Congress legislature party leader Tharahai Cuthbert.

According to organisers, more than one lakh students registered through a website and QR codes circulated across Tamil Nadu.

However, entry to the interaction will be restricted to 10,000 students who have been issued identification cards.

Students from several colleges across the State are expected to attend. Organisers have installed large screens outside the pavilion to enable people gathered beyond the main enclosure to watch the proceedings.

Drinking water and toilet facilities have also been arranged at the venue. Seating provisions have been made for around 350 invited education representatives, including college principals, professors and former principals.

The programme will centre on issues affecting students, including NEET and other examination paper leaks, increasing educational expenses and uncertainty over job opportunities.

LoP Gandhi's outreach seeks to bring these concerns into direct discussion with young people. Apart from his meeting with CM Vijay and the student interaction, LoP Gandhi is expected to meet Congress functionaries and other prominent political leaders at the Taj Connemara hotel during his Chennai visit.

The State Congress leadership has been coordinating arrangements for the event, including student participation and facilities at the venue, ahead of his arrival. LoP Gandhi is scheduled to leave Chennai for New Delhi on a flight at 9.30 p.m.