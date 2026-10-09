A minimalist multiplayer RTS autobattler. Build troop spawners and towers, counter enemy hordes across three lanes, and destroy their castle.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Weavemarch, the minimalist multiplayer RTS autobattler, is now available to wishlist on Steam. Build a tiny stronghold, send enormous armies across a medieval tapestry, and push towards the enemy castle.Players place troop spawners and defensive towers, choose building upgrades, and battle across three lanes. Troops fight automatically, so players can focus on strategy, reading the enemy and deciding what to build next. Cut through dense hordes with splash damage, bring down fliers with anti-air, or send siege engines to break a fortified defence. A well-chosen counterplay can turn a desperate defence into the next big push.Five factions offer different ways to fight:- Dragon Crown: Rally armoured knights, heavy siege and dragons.- Hedge Coven: Layer curses on enemies, steal buffs, summon gargoyles, and raise shadow copies of the dead.- Goblin Freeholds: Overwhelm with sheer numbers and siege engines maintained by tinkerers.- Wildwood Court: Entangle enemies and send cultivate steadily growing woodland critters.- Mountain Abbey: Crush armies with colossal stone guardians, and send assassins into enemy backlines.Players can build over ancient foundations to summon a boss to rescue a struggling lane or lead the final push.Play solo through 15 handcrafted scenarios, experiment against computer opponents, or team up with friends against the computer. Competitive matches run for 10–20 minutes in formats including 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3, online or over LAN.Weavemarch is coming soon on Steam. Wishlist the game at:

Elric Milton

Petrichor Games

+61 433 490 500

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Weavemarch: multiplayer strategy, tiny strongholds, enormous armies. News Provided By Keymailer October 10, 2026, 03:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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