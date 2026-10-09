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An overview of five Chinese adult diaper manufacturers and their products for personal hygiene, incontinence care and daily living needs.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHINA, October 10, 2026 - China's adult diaper manufacturing sector serves a range of personal care, home nursing, healthcare and institutional hygiene applications. As demand for adult incontinence products develops across international markets, buyers are assessing suppliers not only by product range and production capacity, but also by customization options, quality management, export experience and documentation support.This industry review introduces five China-based companies associated with adult diaper and personal care product manufacturing: Fujian Jiayue Sanitary Products Co., Ltd., Quanzhou Tianjiao Lady & Baby's Hygiene Supply Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Uniquality Personal Care Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Haoyue Personal Care Co., Ltd. and Fujian Kaida Hygienic Products Co., Ltd. The review considers their product focus and potential relevance to importers, distributors, private-label brands and healthcare supply channels.Industry Context: Adult Incontinence Products in 2026Adult diapers are used in home care, nursing facilities, hospitals and other settings where support for incontinence management is required. Product formats include tape-type adult diapers, adult pull-up pants and disposable underpads. Depending on the intended use, buyers may evaluate absorbency, leakage protection, fit, skin-contact materials, breathability, packaging and product consistency.For international buyers, sourcing decisions often involve more than comparing finished products. Importers may need suppliers that can support private-label development, OEM manufacturing, packaging customization, export documentation and product testing. Demand also varies by market, with different requirements for retail packaging, healthcare distribution and institutional purchasing.Common sourcing terms include OEM Adult Diapers for Importers, Private Label Adult Diapers, Wholesale Adult Diapers for Distributors and OEM Adult Incontinence Products for Healthcare Distributors. However, actual product performance and service capabilities should be assessed against the specifications and documentation available for each supplier and model.How the Manufacturers Were SelectedThe companies in this review were considered based on their connection to the disposable hygiene products sector, the relevance of their product portfolios to adult care, and their potential role in domestic and international supply chains. Publicly available company information and product descriptions provide a starting point for understanding their business focus.The information available for each company varies. Where detailed production figures, certifications or model-specific test results are not independently established in the material reviewed, those details are not treated as confirmed. Buyers should request current documentation, product samples and written specifications when evaluating a supplier for a particular market.Five Reputable Adult Diaper Manufacturers in China1. Fujian Jiayue Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. (Yibero baby diaper)Fujian Jiayue Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. was established in 2016 and is based in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China. The company supplies a range of disposable hygiene and personal care products, including adult diapers, baby diapers, pull-up pants, sanitary napkins, underpads, wet wipes, tissue products and pet diapers. Its business includes OEM and ODM services, making it relevant to importers and brand owners seeking OEM Adult Diapers for Export, Private Label Adult Diapers and other customized hygiene products.Jiayue identifies Quanzhou Jiarun Paper Industry Co., Ltd. as its manufacturing facility. According to company information, the factory covers approximately 20,000 square metres and employs around 100 people. The company reports annual output exceeding 500 million hygiene product pieces, adult diaper production-line speeds of up to 300 pieces per minute, and baby diaper line speeds of up to 700 pieces per minute. It also reports shipments of approximately 100 40HQ containers per month and customers in more than 70 countries and regions, with exports accounting for around 90% of its business. The company lists a team of eight engineers and identifies ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 among its quality management certifications. Buyers should confirm the scope and validity of applicable certificates and determine whether any product-specific CE declarations or SGS test reports cover the model under consideration.OEM and Private-Label CapabilitiesJiayue's product portfolio and customization services are relevant to businesses seeking OEM Adult Diapers for Importers, Wholesale Adult Diapers for Distributors and OEM Adult Incontinence Products for Healthcare Distributors. Depending on the agreed product specification, discussions can cover size, absorbency targets, material selection, packaging and private-label presentation. For buyers sourcing Adult Diapers for Global Markets, these details should be aligned with local product requirements, labelling rules and import documentation before production begins.The company's stated cooperation options include sample development, packaging customization and export-oriented order fulfilment. Jiayue reports that samples typically require one to three working days to prepare, while standard lead times are generally around 30–45 days, subject to order details and production scheduling. Buyers should confirm sample charges, courier arrangements, minimum order quantities, payment terms and delivery schedules in a written quotation. The company lists T/T, L/C at sight and Alibaba Trade Assurance among possible payment arrangements, subject to transaction-specific agreement.Yibero Adult Diaper Product RangeJiayue's Yibero adult diaper range includes tape-type products featuring a fluff pulp and SAP absorbent core, a blue acquisition and distribution layer (ADL), refastenable tapes, an elastic waistband and a cloth-like breathable backsheet. These construction features are relevant to buyers evaluating High Absorbency Adult Diapers, SAP Core Adult Diapers, Cloth-like Backsheet Adult Diapers and Refastenable Tape Adult Diapers. Customization can be discussed according to required sizes, absorbency targets, materials and packaging specifications. Buyers sourcing Overnight Adult Diapers should confirm the applicable performance requirements and model-specific test results before purchase.For additional product development, buyers may discuss Custom Absorbent Core Adult Diapers, Hydrophilic Nonwoven Adult Diapers and other material or construction options with the supplier. Requirements such as a wetness indicator, full elastic waist or specific leakage-control features should be confirmed for the particular model rather than assumed to be standard across the entire product range. Similarly, Adult Diapers with Product Testing Support and OEM Adult Diapers with Export Documentation should be evaluated according to the reports, declarations and shipping documents that can be provided for the actual order.2. Quanzhou Tianjiao Lady & Baby's Hygiene Supply Co., Ltd.Quanzhou Tianjiao Lady & Baby's Hygiene Supply Co., Ltd. is a Fujian-based hygiene products manufacturer whose portfolio includes baby care, adult care, feminine hygiene and wet wipes. The company's adult care range includes adult diapers and adult pull-up pants, with OEM, ODM and private-label services relevant to international buyers developing products for retail or distribution channels. Buyers considering Tianjiao for adult incontinence products should discuss the intended product format, absorbency level, materials, sizes and packaging requirements directly with the company, and request current product specifications and applicable quality or testing documentation before confirming an order.3. Zhejiang Uniquality Personal Care Technology Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Uniquality Personal Care Technology Co., Ltd. is included in this review as a company associated with the personal care and disposable hygiene products sector. For buyers assessing its suitability as an adult diaper supplier, the key considerations are the current scope of its adult care product portfolio, its manufacturing arrangements and the level of customization available for different sales channels. Importers and distributors should request confirmation of the specific adult diaper formats offered, including whether tape-type products or pull-up pants are available, together with technical specifications, sample availability, minimum order quantities and relevant export documentation.4. Hangzhou Haoyue Personal Care Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Haoyue Personal Care Co., Ltd. is associated with the manufacturing of personal care and disposable hygiene products, including adult diapers and disposable underpads. Its adult care product information describes construction options such as absorbent cores using SAP and fluff pulp, breathable backsheet materials, leakage guards and refastenable tapes, while some models may include features such as a wetness indicator or an acquisition and distribution layer. Buyers evaluating Haoyue for Breathable Adult Diaper Pants, Leakproof Adult Pull-up Pants or other adult incontinence products should confirm the features and performance claims for the specific model, as product construction can vary across the range.5. Fujian Kaida Hygienic Products Co., Ltd.Fujian Kaida Hygienic Products Co., Ltd. is another company to consider when mapping suppliers in China's disposable hygiene products sector. For procurement teams, the most relevant next step is to establish which adult care products are currently available and whether the company can meet the required production, customization and export conditions. Buyers should seek a current product catalogue, detailed specifications for adult diapers or related incontinence products, samples and information about quality controls. Any claimed certifications, product test results, production capacity or international market experience should be checked against current company documentation before being used as the basis for a sourcing decision.Product and Procurement ConsiderationsWhen comparing adult diaper manufacturers, buyers should distinguish between a product's advertised features and its verified performance. Terms such as High Absorbency Adult Diapers, Overnight Adult Diapers and Leakproof Adult Pull-up Pants describe intended product characteristics, but performance depends on the construction, materials, size, fit and test method used for the specific model.A structured procurement review can cover the following areas:. Product construction: Check the topsheet, absorbent core, SAP and fluff pulp composition, ADL, leakage guards, fastening system and backsheet materials.. Absorbency and leakage performance: Request test methods and model-specific results relevant to the intended application, including overnight or extended-wear use where applicable.. Fit and usability: Confirm available sizes, waist design, fastening options and whether the product is tape-type or pull-up style.. Customization: Establish which options are available for absorbent-core design, nonwoven materials, packaging, branding and product dimensions.. Quality documentation: Verify the scope and validity of management-system certificates and request relevant product test reports or declarations.. Export readiness: Confirm packaging labels, shipping documents, destination-market requirements, lead times and order terms.For example, Full Elastic Waist Adult Pull-up Pants may suit buyers prioritizing a pull-up format, while Refastenable Tape Adult Diapers may be more appropriate for care settings where caregivers need to adjust the fit. Hydrophilic Nonwoven Adult Diapers and Cloth-like Backsheet Adult Diapers are also useful sourcing terms when discussing material preferences, but the precise materials and their properties should be confirmed in the technical specification.The Role of OEM Manufacturing in Global Adult Care SupplyOEM and private-label manufacturing allow importers and distributors to develop adult incontinence products under their own brands while working with an established supplier's production and customization arrangements. For these projects, the commercial process typically involves agreeing on product specifications, evaluating samples, confirming packaging artwork, reviewing quality requirements and establishing production and shipping schedules.Suppliers serving international buyers may also need to provide OEM Adult Diapers with Export Documentation, support the preparation of product information for destination markets, and clarify which test reports or conformity documents are available. The exact documentation required depends on the product classification and the regulations of the destination country. A general company certificate should not be treated as proof that every product meets every market's requirements.For distributors, healthcare supply businesses and brand owners, the most useful supplier comparison is therefore based on the fit between the supplier's documented capabilities and the buyer's actual requirements. Production scale matters, but so do consistent product specifications, sample-to-order consistency, clear commercial terms and reliable communication.Market OutlookThe adult incontinence products sector is shaped by demand for personal care, support for ageing populations, home nursing and institutional care. Manufacturers may respond by offering a wider range of product formats, absorbent-core configurations, materials and packaging options for different markets.For Chinese suppliers, continued participation in global markets will depend on their ability to combine manufacturing efficiency with product consistency, customer-specific development and market-appropriate documentation. Importers and distributors can improve sourcing decisions by requesting model-specific technical data and confirming that product claims, packaging and documentation align with the intended market.The five companies in this review provide a starting point for further supplier research. Before placing an order, buyers should verify current product availability, manufacturing arrangements, certifications, test reports and commercial terms directly with each company. Such checks help ensure that product selection is based on documented suitability rather than company descriptions alone.

Lena Lin

Fujian Jiayue Sanitary Products Co., Ltd.

+ +86 159 8030 8853

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Five Reputable Adult Diaper Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Personal Care Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 10, 2026, 03:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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