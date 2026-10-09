UP: Driver Burnt To Death As Moving Car Catches Fire In Barabanki

MENAFN - IANS) Barabanki, Oct 10 (IANS) A tragic incident triggered panic in the Safdarganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Saturday morning after a moving car suddenly caught fire, killing the driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle and could not escape.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. near the Pyarepur Saidpur Canal, approximately 33 km from the district headquarters. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire car within minutes and leaving the driver with no opportunity to get out.

Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel and Safdarganj police rushed to the spot. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after considerable effort. However, the car had already been completely engulfed in flames, and the driver died at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Pyarepur village in Barabanki district. Police identified him through the vehicle's registration number.

According to the available information, Kumar was returning to Barabanki after dropping off passengers at Lucknow airport when the incident occurred. He was the only person inside the car at the time of the accident.

Safdarganj police station in-charge Ajay Prakash Tripathi said the body had been taken into custody and further legal proceedings had been initiated.

The sudden outbreak of fire in the moving vehicle has raised questions about what caused the blaze and why the driver could not escape. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine how the fire broke out. Officials said further details would emerge after the investigation.

The incident caused a stir in the area, with locals gathering at the spot as emergency services attempted to extinguish the flames. The death of the driver inside the vehicle left residents shocked.

Authorities are examining the circumstances leading to the fire, and the findings of the investigation are expected to establish the cause of the blaze and the sequence of events that led to the fatal incident.