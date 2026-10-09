15,000 Policemen Deployed As Chennai Prepares For PM Modi's Visit Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) A five-tier security blanket involving 15,000 police personnel has been put in place across Chennai ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on October 11, with heightened surveillance at programme venues, transport hubs and along his proposed travel routes.

The Greater Chennai Police have stepped up checks across the city as part of preparations for the visit. Security arrangements cover the airport, Porur Bypass Metro railway station, IIT-Madras campus in Kotturpuram, Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam and Guindy Lok Bhavan, besides adjoining areas.

Police Commissioner A. Amalraj reviewed the preparations at a meeting with senior officers at the Commissionerate in Vepery on Friday.

The discussions focussed on security deployment and arrangements at locations the Prime Minister is expected to visit during his stay in Chennai.

The deployment includes additional, joint, deputy and assistant commissioners of police, supported by personnel from the law and order, crime and traffic wings.

Armed reserve personnel, commandos and members of the Tamil Nadu Special Police will also be involved in the security operation.

Alongside protection at the venues, police have intensified surveillance on key roads the Prime Minister is expected to use.

Vehicle checks have been strengthened on major roads across Chennai as officers scrutinise movement ahead of the visit.

Teams are also conducting intensive inspections at lodges, guest houses, star hotels and other accommodation facilities to identify suspicious persons.

These checks form part of the wider surveillance measures being implemented across the city before the Prime Minister's arrival.

Railway stations, Metro stations and bus terminals have been brought under heightened security.

The increased vigil extends beyond the programme venues to busy public transport facilities and surrounding neighbourhoods, with personnel deployed as part of the overall security arrangements.

Meanwhile, police have declared areas around Meenambakkam, Guindy, Kotturpuram, Porur and Nandambakkam as red zones on October 10, ahead of the visit.

The restrictions also cover routes designated for the movement of the Prime Minister.

Flying drone cameras and other unmanned aerial objects will be prohibited within these notified areas.

The restrictions are among the additional precautions introduced as police strengthen security around the locations and roads linked to the visit.

The preparations combine a substantial personnel deployment with inspections, vehicle checks and surveillance, covering both the Prime Minister's scheduled venues and the wider city transport network ahead of his arrival.