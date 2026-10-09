Kashi Terrace Artwork Project To Turn Varanasi Rooftops Into Canvases

Travellers soaring above the spiritual heart of India will soon be greeted by more than just the horizon. Under an ambitious urban beautification scheme, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation has launched the Kashi Terrace Artwork Project, turning thousands of square meters of urban rooftops into vibrant cultural canvases. Varanasi Municipal Corporation has prepared a plan to turn the rooftops of selected buildings into canvases to connect tourists with the culture of Banaras, which has been named the Kashi Terrace Artwork Project.

Art Along the Ropeway Corridor

“As part of this effort, paintings are being created on rooftops along the ropeway corridor, whose construction is almost complete and services are expected to begin soon. The paintings will showcase Kashi's tourism, cultural identity, cuisine and handicrafts, offering residents, pilgrims and tourists a glimpse of the city as they pass through the ropeway stations," Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal told ANI.

The initiative will cover a sprawling surface area of 11,120.34 square meters, Nagpal stated.

A Visual Treat of Banarasi Culture

Highlighting the elements bound to captivate travellers along transit routes, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation stated,“The sight of strong tea, golki kachori, rabri lassi and Banarasi paan on the rooftops of Varanasi's ropeway route will thrill the tourists.”

Highlighting how the cityscape will interact with visitors from above, the Corporation said that "as you view the city from the sky, it won't just be the locals standing below who greet you; the rooftops with their colorful palettes and vibrant spirit will offer a warm welcome. The Banaras Municipal Corporation is bringing this vision to life.”

Preserving Identity Through Art

Elaborating on the broader intent to secure the city's identity while driving modern engagement, Himanshu Nagpal, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, added, The objective is to connect people with tourism and culture while preserving the city's identity.

According to the Varanasi Municipal Corporation, the terrace artwork project will showcase iconic elements of the city, including the Ganga ghats, aquatic life, the Ganges' signature dolphins, Banaras's famous tea, kachoris, paan, and even rickshaws. (ANI)

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