Delhi On High Alert For CJP Protest Demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Ouster

Ahead of the scheduled Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday demanding the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, security arrangements have been heavily tightened across parts of central Delhi, with multi-layered barricading, Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployment, and restricted metro movement in place.

Heavy security deployments were witnessed around the Mandi House and Firoz Shah Road areas to maintain law and order and prevent unauthorised assemblies.

Police Measures for Transparency and Safety

Body Cams to Prevent False Allegations

To ensure transparency and prevent confrontation, on-duty Delhi Police personnel have been equipped with uniform-mounted body cameras capable of recording footage even in low-light conditions. "These body cams are to protect us and others. In situations of manhandling, allegations are levelled against Delhi Police. So, these body cams will prove whether we did anything to anyone or not. This will record everything," an on-duty police official said.

All-Women 'Pink Force' on Ground

In addition to central paramilitary units, the Delhi Police has also deployed its specialised 'Pink Force' along key deployment zones. Officials stated that the all-women unit has been positioned on the ground in the wake of recent incidents of misbehaviour directed towards women police personnel during large demonstrations.

Widespread Deployment and Directives

More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are deployed across the national capital ahead of the protest, amid heightened security arrangements and a directive from the Union Home Secretary to states and Union Territories to maintain the law and order situation.

As a precautionary security measure, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit gates at select metro stations in central Delhi, while commuters have been advised to use alternative routes amid heavy security curbs across the vicinity.

Instructions for On-Duty Personnel

Following the announcement, Delhi Police instructed its teams to detain anyone attempting to stage a protest, irrespective of their location. The police have also directed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for deployment related to the demonstration. Letters have been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the allotment plan.

Unlike the deployment during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have now been authorised to carry lathis and batons. In view of alleged deliberate attempts to record and circulate videos portraying police personnel in a negative light, teams have been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)