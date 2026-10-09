Thai Actor Fourth Nattawat Apologises For 'Bollywood Hero' Portrayal

Thai actor Fourth Nattawat has apologised to Indian fans after a game-show segment in which he used exaggerated movements to portray a“Bollywood Hero” drew heavy backlash on social media. His co-star Gemini Norawit, who was seen laughing during the game, also faced backlash and later issued an apology.

'No Intention to Mock Any Race': Actors Apologise

Nattawat shared a statement on X, clarifying that he had no intention of making fun of any culture or community. He also said the incident had taught him an important lesson. Addressing the criticism, the actor said he was only taking part in a game and had not meant to hurt anyone's feelings. He also directly apologised to Indian fans in his post.“I truly confirm that I had no intention whatsoever, and no thought at all, to mock any race in the slightest. I really confirm that it was just playing a game. However, I want to sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart if there was any behavior that hurt anyone's feelings, no matter who it may be. Especially to Indian fans, it will be an important lesson for self-improvement going forward.”

The 'Bollywood Hero' Portrayal

According to the Bangkok Post, the incident took place during an October 2 episode of The Celebrities, hosted by Yu Katanyu Swangsri. The episode featured actors Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak and Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul. During the game, Fourth was blindfolded while Gemini gave him clues to guess the phrase“Bollywood Hero” without saying the words directly. Fourth used exaggerated head and neck movements, spread his arms and made various body gestures while trying to guess the phrase. He also sang Dhoom Machale, a popular song from Bollywood. Gemini was seen laughing and clapping during the performance.

The segment did not go down well with several Indian viewers, who criticised the actors for using comic movements to represent Indian dance and Bollywood heroes. Some viewers felt the act relied on stereotypes rather than presenting Indian culture accurately. (ANI)

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