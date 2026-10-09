I Am Not Above Criticism: Kerala CM Satheesan On UDF Convenor's Remarks

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Saturday responded to Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Convenor Adoor Prakash's remarks, saying that he is open to constructive criticism. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Satheesan asserted his commitment to the party, noting that if he has made a mistake, he will correct it. However, the High Command has not sought any explanation from him until now.

"I am not responding to the allegations made by UDF Convenor Adoor Prakash. It takes two hands to clap. I am committed to the party. I am not above criticism. Everyone makes mistakes. If they are pointed out, I will correct them. I consult the party on all policy matters. Anyone in the party, regardless of seniority, can criticise me. If I have made a mistake, I will correct it. The high command has not sought any explanation from me," he said.

Urges Centre to Sanction Projects for Kerala

Further, CM Satheesan urged the Union government to acknowledge Kerala's developmental strides and sanction crucial infrastructure projects. "The Centre should recognise Keralam's achievements and allocate new projects to the state. That is what the Centre should do. I have strongly conveyed this to the Centre. Keralam needs AIIMS," he said.

Highlights UDF's Proactive Role

He added that no complaints regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were raised in Keralam, highlighting the UDF's proactive role. "Did anyone raise any complaints in Keralam regarding the SIR issue? At that time, only the UDF had filed a complaint. Such irregularities have occurred only in states where the BJP had a chance of winning. At that time, neither the BJP nor the CPI(M) had raised any complaints in Keralam," he said.

Prakash to Escalate Concerns to AICC

Earlier, Prakash expressed dissatisfaction over decisions being taken by the Keralam government without consultation with the UDF, saying he had been learning about various appointments through the media. He had also said that several government decisions were being taken without discussion within the front and that he would convey his concerns to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

He said that he would convey his dissatisfaction over Keralam government decisions to the AICC, amid his reported differences with the Chief Minister and UDF front chairman VD Satheesan.

Speaking to ANI in Pathanamthitta, Prakash said he would submit his opinion to the AICC within two to three days, while making it clear that he was not asking anyone else to join him. "I have already explained the situation. I will submit my opinion to the AICC within 2–3 days. I am not asking anyone to join me; I will submit my own opinion to the AICC," Prakash said. (ANI)

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