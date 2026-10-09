AP, Telangana Weather Today: Bay Of Bengal Low Pressure May Bring Heavy Rain, Check Latest Forecast

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may see rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds, according to the weather outlook. Check today's forecast and the possible impact of the Bay of Bengal low-pressure system.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are currently facing a dry spell. People are waiting for the October rains. The heat offers no relief to the public. Many districts are crossing the 35-degree Celsius mark. Some areas are nearing 40 degrees. The AP Disaster Management Authority announced a possible low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. They expect this system to intensify into a depression. This weather system will trigger heavy rains. The weather across the Telugu states will shift soon.

The AP Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) expects a cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea around October 11 or 12. This system will form a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal by October 13 or 14. The weather system will move west-northwest towards the North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts. It will intensify into a depression within three to four days. Weather experts believe this system might even turn into a full-blown cyclone. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will definitely receive good rains due to this depression. We will get more clarity on the exact rainfall areas in the coming days.

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh are recording high temperatures right now. Weather reports show continuous daytime heat in the Rayalaseema and South Coastal regions. The weather department predicts thunderstorms in some areas due to local climatic conditions. North Coastal and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh might receive scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong winds will likely accompany these lightning strikes in a few places. Officials advise people to stay alert during this time.

Telangana is experiencing severe heat in the second week of October. People are struggling with high daytime temperatures and humidity. Friday, October 9, recorded scorching numbers across the state. Mahabubnagar district registered the highest temperature at 38 degrees Celsius. Adilabad and Nizamabad districts recorded 36.3 degrees. Khammam saw 36 degrees. Bhadrachalam hit 35.2 degrees. Other parts of the state also crossed the 30-degree mark.

Hot weather grips Hyderabad

The capital city of Hyderabad is also feeling the heat. Hayathnagar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees. Rajendranagar and Begumpet areas touched nearly 34 degrees. High humidity is making the daytime heat feel much worse. People stepping out for work should avoid direct sunlight during the afternoon hours.

Will this continue for five more days?

Weather experts predict this hot weather will continue in Telangana until October 15 or 16. Daytime temperatures will remain high across many parts of the state. Elderly people, children, and outdoor workers must take special precautions. Doctors advise everyone to drink plenty of water. People should wear light clothes and avoid heavy physical work during peak sun hours.

The upcoming low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal will likely increase rainfall across the Andhra Pradesh coastal areas. The exact impact on the South Coastal districts depends entirely on the system's travel path. North Coastal regions will also receive rain based on local conditions.

We cannot confirm the direct impact of this low-pressure system on Telangana just yet. The state will see good rains if the system strengthens and pushes moisture-laden winds inland. Weather models suggest increased rainfall for the southern and eastern districts of Telangana. People should wait for official updates to know the exact district-wise rainfall timings.

The withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon and the arrival of the Northeast monsoon in the second week of October will also change the South Indian weather. Monsoon shifts alone do not guarantee widespread rains for the Telugu states. The intensity and direction of the low-pressure system will play a key role.

What precautions should farmers and the public take?

People must drink enough water and avoid stepping out in the severe heat right now. Farm workers should take breaks during the afternoon. People must never take shelter under trees or electric poles during lightning strikes once the rains begin. Farmers should track weather forecasts. They must make advance arrangements for crop harvesting, grain drying, and storage. Everyone must follow official heavy rain warnings closely.