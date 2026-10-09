Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Cool Breeze IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Over Weekend

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) People in Delhi-NCR woke up to pleasant weather and cool breezes on Saturday, with a high likelihood of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in several areas on Saturday and Sunday, along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph in some parts of Delhi.

The change in weather is attributed to a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over neighbouring states.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms are likely in Delhi and adjoining states due to a western disturbance over north Pakistan and its neighbouring areas, along with an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Haryana and adjoining northwestern Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, dust levels have also affected air quality across Delhi-NCR.

On Friday, Delhi's air quality remained in the moderate category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 173 at 9.30 a.m., falling in the 'moderate' category.

The minimum temperatures recorded at the Safdarjung and Lodhi Road weather stations were 25.2 degrees Celsius and 24.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, which were 4.2 degrees above normal at both locations.

At Ayanagar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above normal. The Ridge and Palam weather stations recorded minimum temperatures of 23.8 degrees Celsius and 22.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has intensified efforts to control dust emissions from construction activities. It is conducting regular and surprise inspections at ongoing government and private project sites across the national Capital.

During these inspections, show-cause notices have been issued to the project agencies concerned, including some government bodies, after violations of prescribed dust-control regulations were detected at certain sites.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that pollution-control regulations must be followed without exception. She said the government's priority was to ensure that all construction projects effectively implement the prescribed pollution-control measures.

Gupta warned that action would be taken against agencies found violating the rules. She emphasised that no government department, construction agency, contractor or private company was above the law, adding that the same pollution-control standards applied to government and private construction projects.