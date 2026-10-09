Shehnaaz Gill Recalls Mahhi Vij Giving Her Clothes During Tough Times, Calls Her 'Pure And Clean-Hearted'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, October 10 (IANS) Actress Shehnaaz Gill has expressed her support for Mahhi Vij amid the latter's Bigg Boss 20 journey.

Shehnaaz recalled how the latter stood by her during difficult times and even helped her when she did not have clothes.

Taking to her social media account, Shehnaaz clarified that she has not been following Bigg Boss and, therefore, does not know whether Mahhi is playing the game well or badly.

She said that her support for Mahhi remains unwavering, and further recalled the bond they shared and the kindness Mahhi showed her during her struggling days.

“I am not following Bigg Boss so I don't know how Mahhi is playing good or bad. But I'm still supporting her,” Shehnaaz wrote.

Recalling the difficult phase of her life when Mahhi came forward to help her, Shehnaaz added,“I was also in the same platform that Mahhi is in today and I remember how difficult it was. There was a time when I did not even have clothes. Mahhi stepped in and supported me a lot.”

Shehnaaz also spoke about the emotional support she received from Mahhi.“When I laughed she laughed with me. When I cried she cried with me,” she wrote.“She is genuinely such a pure and clean hearted person. I have seen that side of her and that's why no matter how she plays inside the house I will always support Mahhi.”

Shehnaaz's statement also offers a glimpse into the bond the two share beyond the reality show.

In fact, during an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 20, the contestants were shown some of the most memorable moments from the show's history. One of the most emotional moments came when Mahhi Vij broke down in tears while watching happy and joyful memories of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

As the clips played on screen, Mahhi struggled to hold back her emotions, with tears rolling down her cheeks every time Sidharth and Shehnaaz appeared.

–IANS

rd/