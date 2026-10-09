Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 10: Check Gold, Silver Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,36,940
|Rs 1,49,400
|Rs 2,34,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,36,790
|Rs 1,49,230
|Rs 2,34,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,36,790
|Rs 1,49,230
|Rs 2,34,900
|Chennai
|Rs 1,36,790
|Rs 1,49,230
|Rs 2,39,900
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,36,790
|Rs 1,49,230
|Rs 2,34,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,36,790
|Rs 1,49,230
|Rs 2,39,900
What Influences Gold and Silver Prices?
International bullion prices play a major role in determining domestic gold and silver rates. Changes in the US dollar, interest-rate expectations, geopolitical tensions and demand for safe-haven assets can influence prices. Domestic prices can also vary because of import costs, taxes, local demand and jewellers' pricing practices.
Gold purity is another important consideration for buyers. The final cost of jewellery may differ from the quoted metal rate because of making charges, applicable taxes and other fees. Buyers should also check the hallmark and purity details before making a purchase.
What Should Buyers Check Before Purchasing?
Consumers planning to buy gold or silver should compare the latest rates across local jewellers and confirm the applicable charges before placing an order. Since prices can change during the trading day and differ between sources, checking the date and time of the quoted rate is essential.
For the most accurate October 10 update, verify the city-wise figures against the original report and the latest rates published by local jewellers.
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