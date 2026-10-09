Panama Airport Temporarily Shuts Down As Safety Measure After 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck off Panama's southern coast on Friday, sending tremors through the capital and triggering tsunami warnings along parts of Central America's Pacific coastline.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) downgraded the earthquake's magnitude from an initial estimate of 8.0 to 7.6. It placed the epicentre about 10 kilometres southwest of Pitaloza Arriba, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

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Reuters reported that an airport in Panama temporarily closed as a safety measure after an earthquake, which also disrupted electricity supplies across six provinces, power company Naturgy said.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued alerts over the risk of potentially dangerous waves reaching coastal areas of Central America, Colombia and Ecuador.

The quake was reportedly felt in Panama City and Costa Rica's capital, San José, prompting people to leave buildings. There were no immediate reports of damage in Panama.

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