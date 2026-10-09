Khaled Al-Eid Wins Gold Tour At Hathab

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Khaled Abdulaziz al-Eid won the Gold Tour class as the second round of the 10th Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour continued at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's (QEF) indoor arena on Friday.

Riding Racker, al-Eid finished first in 28.62 seconds. Abdulaziz Fahad al-Eid, on Q-Hayen, took second place in 29.94 seconds, while Mohammed Saeed Haidan finished third on Ekaterina in 27.37 seconds.

Team Bu Thaila won the Gold Tour team competition with a combined time of 58.56 seconds. Khajeem Faraj al-Adhba, head of the Veterinary and Farriery Department at QEF, presented the awards to the winners.

In the Open Class (110cm), Mohammed Abdullah al-Marri claimed first place on Hannes in 21.96 seconds. Yaqoub Nasser al-Mas finished second on Elio 4 in 22.83 seconds, while Hadi Mansour al-Shahwani took third on Mira in 24.35 seconds.

Al-Marri also won the Juniors' competition on Hannes, while al-Mas finished second on Elio 4. Abdullah Faisal al-Mana placed third on Aspire*in 24.41 seconds. Mohammed Saleh al-Marri, head of the championship's Facilities and Logistics Committee, presented the awards.

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Future Riders class winners pose on the podium.

Ahmed Abdulrahman al-Abdullah won the Future Riders class (70cm), riding Mani in 48.25 seconds. Ahmed Nasser al-Obaidli finished second on Croat in 48.27 seconds, while Mashael Mohammed al-Thani and Salman Talal al-Hassan shared third place, both recording 47.61 seconds on Rive de Coeur and Tulipards, respectively. Ahmed al-Humaidi, equine programmes adviser at Al Shaqab, presented the awards.

Organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, the 10th edition of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour will continue on Saturday with the Future Riders class for the 12-16 age group (90cm), followed by the Bronze Tour individual and team competitions (120cm) and the Diamond Tour (150cm).

Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour Qatar Equestrian Federation Equestrian Showjumping