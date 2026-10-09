Lusail Face Shahania, Aim To Extend Impressive Start To Season

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lusail Sports Club is looking to continue its strong start to the season when they meet Al Shahania in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

Under the guidance of Portuguese head coach Emanuel Mesquita, Lusail has successfully avoided the typical struggles of a newly promoted side and established themselves comfortably in the mid-table tier early on.

Mesquita's side has proven to be a tough opponent, securing one win, two draws, and one loss and are in sixth in the table.

Playing in the top-flight league has provided a valuable learning experience for the team, according to Mesquita, who believes the opportunity to compete against the country's best sides is helping his players develop both individually and collectively.

Mesquita described the experience as a positive one, stressing that his players are enjoying the challenge while remaining focused on continuous improvement.“It's a very, very good experience. For us, it's a pleasure to be here. We are very happy to have the chance to play with the best teams in the country. For us, it's been a very good learning process, and we are happy with what we have been doing so far,” Mesquita said during a pre-match press conference.

With plenty of matches still to play, the Portuguese coach said the team's priority is to continue improving while making the most of the experience.“There's a long way ahead, and we just try to improve every day and enjoy the process,” the 42-year-old coach added.

Mesquita also highlighted the importance of maintaining the right mentality and intensity required to compete at a higher level. He attributed the team's progress largely to the commitment and discipline shown by the players in training, insisting that hard work remains the foundation of their approach.

“The main secret is the work, the hard work that these boys put in every day and the serious way that we take every day. We take all days in a very serious way,” he said.

According to Mesquita, that commitment began from the first day of the team's camp and will continue until the final day of the league, with the players fully aware of the responsibility that comes with representing the club.

“From the first day of the camp until the last day of the league, we will be very serious and have a responsible feeling that we are carrying this badge on our chest and representing a club that was supposed to be the underdog, the team with fewer chances,” he said.

Despite the team's encouraging progress, Mesquita was quick to caution against complacency, emphasizing that there is still a long road ahead.“It's still a long way ahead to the end of the season, so we cannot slow down,” he stressed.

Mesquita stressed the importance of maintaining momentum in the upcoming matches.“Lusail's goal for the upcoming match is to maintain the excellent performance shown in previous games and to capitalize on the positive momentum within the squad following the good results achieved in earlier rounds,” he said.

On preparations for the Al Shahania match, the Portuguese coach added:“Preparations this week have gone very well. The international break was beneficial for refining certain details, especially since the team also enjoyed a very good rest period.”

“We know that Al Shahania is a very good team, and the match will be a major challenge for both sides. We hope to continue achieving positive results; that is always our goal - to secure as many points as possible.”

Lusail has also carried strong form into the QSL Cup as they have defeated Al Markhiya 1-0 and drew against Al Waab 1–1.“In my opinion, the QSL Cup is a very good tournament; it was a great opportunity to give players who hadn't featured much the playing time they deserve. For me as a coach, this tournament is very interesting,” Mesquita said, while praising the QSL Cup.

Lusail defender Abdul Hadi also confirmed the squad's readiness for the next round matches:“After the break, we certainly focused on regaining our physical and technical sharpness. Training sessions were very intense, and we strove to be in peak condition for the league's resumption. Thankfully, we are ready and aim to put in a strong performance and achieve a positive result.”

“The QSL Cup matches helped us significantly by maintaining our physical fitness and focus, while also keeping us in a competitive match mindset. We have great confidence, especially given the tremendous effort put in by the coaching staff and the players. God willing, we will maintain this level and achieve positive results with the Lusail Club.”

Qatar Stars League Lusail SC Al Shahania football