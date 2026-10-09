Arabi Stun Sadd As Rayyan Go Top Of QSL After Win Over Qatar SC

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Arabi handed defending champions Al Sadd their first defeat of the Qatar Stars League season with a thrilling 3-2 victory at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Friday, while Al Rayyan moved to the top of the standings with a convincing 3-0 win over Qatar SC.

Pablo Sarabia struck twice in the opening 13 minutes before Oussama Tannane scored early in the second half to seal a memorable victory for Al Arabi, who climbed to fourth place with nine points from five matches.

Al Sadd, who had won their first four matches, dropped to second place on 12 points, one behind new leaders Al Rayyan, who have 13 points after five rounds.

Sarabia gave Al Arabi an early lead in the fourth minute, but Roberto Firmino equalised for the hosts in the 12th minute. The visitors responded almost immediately, with Sarabia restoring their advantage a minute later. Al Sadd fought back again before half-time, with Agustin Soria finding the net in the 42nd minute to make it 2-2 at the break.

However, Al Arabi delivered the decisive blow just two minutes into the second half. Tannane unleashed a powerful left-footed shot from outside the box in the 47th minute to put the visitors ahead for the third time, and they held on to secure all three points.

The defeat ended Al Sadd's winning start and dealt a setback to their bid for a fourth consecutive league title, while Al Arabi extended their unbeaten run to five matches, having recorded two wins and three draws.

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Al Rayyan maintained their impressive start by beating Qatar SC at Lusail Stadium.

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan maintained their impressive start by beating Qatar SC at Lusail Stadium to claim their fourth victory of the campaign. Roger Guedes opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Gavin Pereira struck twice, scoring in the 22nd and 54th minutes, as Al Rayyan moved to 13 points from five matches.

Guedes broke the deadlock after finding himself through on goal and driving his shot into the right corner. Pereira doubled the advantage three minutes later, beating the defenders before firing into the top-left corner.

Pereira completed the scoring early in the second half, making a strong run down the right before beating the goalkeeper to put the result beyond doubt.

Qatar SC, who remain without a win this season, had chances to respond but were denied by Al Rayyan goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada. He thwarted an effort following a goalmouth scramble in the 26th minute before keeping out a powerful drive from Pau Prim six minutes before half-time.

Football Al Arabi Al Sadd Qatar Stars League