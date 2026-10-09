Trump Attacks Nobel Peace Prize Decision

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised the Nobel Peace Prize committee for overlooking his claims of having ended eight international conflicts, calling the decision an embarrassment and a disservice to the United States.

Addressing a Republican election rally in Syracuse, New York, on Friday, Trump said his administration had achieved an unprecedented record in resolving international disputes and argued that the United States deserved recognition for those efforts.

"The United States of America, represented by me as your President, should have received the Nobel Peace Prize, but didn't," Trump told supporters.

He described the decision as "an indelible stain" and accused the Norwegian Nobel Committee of allowing political considerations to influence its selection.

Trump said he had helped resolve eight conflicts and was working towards agreements involving Russia, Ukraine and Iran.

"I settled eight wars," he declared, arguing that each of the conflicts he claimed to have resolved could have justified a separate peace prize.

Beyond South Asia, Trump listed disputes involving Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Israel and Hamas among the conflicts he claimed to have resolved.

He also credited himself with preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and averting wider regional warfare.

Trump said his administration was now moving towards resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the confrontation with Iran.

"Russia, Ukraine we're going to get that all done, too and that's happening quickly," he said.

He also issued a warning to Tehran, saying that Iran would have to meet American demands or face further consequences.

The President criticised the Nobel committee's decision to recognise another recipient, saying he was unfamiliar with the person selected for the 2026 award.

He accused the committee of failing to acknowledge what he described as extraordinary American diplomatic achievements.

Trump also expressed frustration with the United Nations, claiming that the organisation had played no meaningful role in the conflicts he said his administration had resolved.

"In all of the wars that I have settled, I never spoke to the United Nations they were of no help to me," he said.

The President argued that the award should have recognised the United States rather than an individual, saying his administration's peace efforts were undertaken on behalf of the American people.

His criticism came during a campaign rally supporting Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 congressional elections, where he also highlighted his administration's economic, immigration and national security policies.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, an independent five-member body appointed by Norway's parliament. The prize recognises individuals and organisations considered to have made significant contributions to peace, international cooperation and conflict resolution.