Scarlett Johansson To Star In New Horror Film 'The Exorcist: Martyrs'

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson is set to enter the world of supernatural horror with 'The Exorcist: Martyrs,' a new film that will bring the popular horror franchise back to theatres. The film is written and directed by Mike Flanagan and is scheduled to release on March 12, 2027. The makers have released the first teaser trailer for the film, which has been described as a new take on the long-running horror franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson plays Julie Miller, an NYPD homicide detective who finds herself investigating a series of killings. The story also features a murderer named Father Sunday, played by John Leguizamo, and a priest played by Chiwetel Ejiofor. The case takes a dangerous turn as the threat reaches Miller's 12-year-old son, played by Jacobi Jupe.

Take a look at the trailer View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Exorcist: Martyrs (@theexorcistmartyrs)

Mike Flanagan to Write and Direct

Flanagan, who is best known for his in the horror genre, has directed films such as Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, based on the works of author Stephen King. He has also made popular Netflix series, including Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher.

A Fresh Start for the Franchise

The new film comes after Universal Pictures' previous attempt to revive the franchise failed to meet expectations. In 2021, the studio paid $400 million for the rights to The Exorcist, which began with William Friedkin's 1973 horror film.

The studio had planned a trilogy, hoping to repeat the success of the Halloween revival directed by David Gordon Green. However, the first film, The Exorcist: Believer, released in 2023, received poor reviews and earned $137 million worldwide. The film also brought back original star Ellen Burstyn, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The planned sequel, 'The Exorcist: Deceiver,' was scrapped in 2024. Universal later brought Flanagan on board to give the franchise a fresh start with The Exorcist: Martyrs. The upcoming film is expected to take the story in a new direction while bringing the horror series back to the big screen. The Exorcist: Martyrs will release in theatres on March 12, 2027. (ANI)

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