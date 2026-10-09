Putin, Trump Discuss Ukraine, Iran, Russian Oil Supplies In Phone Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that proposed Russian oil and petroleum product supplies to the United States and global markets would positively impact the global economy, following a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Friday, during which the two leaders also discussed Ukraine and Iran, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"In discussing the global energy situation, Russia reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the US and global markets. I am confident that this will have a positive impact on the entire global economy," Putin said.

⚡️Statement by President #Putin (October 9, 2026) On Oct 9, @realDonaldTrump & I spoke by phone, focusing on prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. The situation surrounding Iran & bilateral relations were also discussed. #RussiaUSA - MFA Russia (@mfa_russia) October 9, 2026

Putin, Trump Hold 'Friendly' Phone Call

According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the leaders discussed preparations for major economic initiatives, including possible supplies of Russian petroleum products to the United States and global markets. Ushakov said Trump had expressed a desire to personally congratulate Putin on his birthday. The two sides began looking for a suitable time after Ushakov spoke with US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on October 7.

"The telephone conversation took place late in the evening on October 9," Ushakov said. "Naturally, Donald Trump immediately wished Vladimir Putin a happy birthday, offering his best wishes for success and well-being. He also conveyed greetings from his wife, Melania," he added.

Putin thanked Trump for his congratulations and kind words, stressing that Moscow valued the attention the US President and his team devoted to dialogue with Russia despite their busy schedules involving domestic and Middle Eastern affairs.

Ushakov also highlighted Putin's gratitude to US First Lady Melania Trump for her humanitarian work, particularly her contribution to efforts to reunite children with their families separated during the Ukrainian conflict. Regarding concerns over the humanitarian situation in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, Ushakov said it was agreed that Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova would remain in regular contact with Melania Trump's office.

Russia's Stance on Ukraine and Negotiations

On Ukraine, Ushakov said Putin maintained that Kyiv's attempts to halt the advance of Russian troops along the entire line of contact through strikes deep inside Russia had no prospect of success. "It was stressed that Kiev's attempts to halt the advance of Russian troops along the entire line of contact by striking deep inside our country have no prospect of success," Ushakov said.

"Our Armed Forces hold the initiative across the entire front and are steadily advancing," he added, conveying Putin's position. Ushakov said Putin's position on the goals and objectives of Russia's military operation remained unchanged, while Moscow continued to express readiness for a political and diplomatic settlement aimed at achieving "a lasting, sustainable peace".

He said the leaders had previously discussed the possibility of resuming trilateral talks involving the United States and Ukraine immediately after the State Duma elections. However, Ushakov claimed that Ukrainian drone strikes on Moscow, other cities and polling stations on the main voting day had prevented an immediate resumption of negotiations.

"As the President said, we will now consider when these talks can resume," Ushakov said, adding that Trump would instruct his team to convey the relevant messages to the Ukrainian delegation currently in Miami for contacts with American representatives.

Diplomacy on Iran and Bilateral Ties

On Iran, Putin stressed that diplomatic options remained available. Ushakov said the Russian President had discussed the situation in detail with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan on Thursday.

"Vladimir Putin particularly stressed that the scope for diplomacy on Iran is far from exhausted. An agreement with Tehran is both possible and necessary," Ushakov said. He added that Putin had noted that, despite harsh public statements made from time to time, the United States continued indirect dialogue with Iran through Qatar.

Trump acknowledged the point and welcomed Moscow's involvement in efforts to resolve the situation surrounding Iran, Ushakov said. Ushakov called the exchange a "substantive, friendly conversation" lasting an hour and a half.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the two Presidents also reaffirmed their agreement to maintain personal contact, alongside cooperation between their presidential administrations, intelligence services and other agencies.

Trump Hails 'Massive' Diesel Deal

Meanwhile, Trump on Friday (local time) hailed the diesel deal with Russia as a "big deal", thanking Putin for agreeing to supply "massive amounts" of diesel to the United States.

"I think you heard about the oil deal with Russia. That is a big deal. That is massive amounts of oil coming into our country. I want to thank President Putin. We have massive amounts of oil coming into our country, and it is diesel, which is what we want," Trump told reporters outside the White House before departing for Syracuse, New York, for the midterm election campaign.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel, followed by another 500,000 tonnes during November and 1 million tonnes immediately thereafter. He said a further 3 million tonnes would follow within a short period, depending on the condition of Russia's diesel refineries.

He said the proposed supplies, along with what he described as US control of the Strait of Hormuz, would bring down diesel prices for Americans and the wider global market. "Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!" Trump said. He described lowering prices for Americans, particularly farmers, ranchers and truckers, as his "Greatest Priority" and reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

Ukraine Criticises Easing of Sanctions

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday criticised any easing of sanctions against Moscow without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement, calling it an "obvious weakness" and warning that it could allow Russia to prolong the war. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)