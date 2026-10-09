'Modi Waging War On Own People': CJP Activist Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Stir

Activist Accuses PM Modi of Fear and Dictatorship

Ahead of the 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest scheduled in New Delhi on Saturday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared of the youth" and accused the Centre of "waging a war against its own people" through what he described as emergency-like conditions. Dipke was speaking to reporters in Mumbai before leaving for New Delhi for the protest, which seeks the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Questioning the security arrangements and restrictions ahead of the demonstration, Dipke alleged that the shutdown of transport services and the deployment of security personnel reflected the government's fear of public protests. "Narendra Modi is a dictator. He is scared. Which is why he has shut down railways, metro, and all roads. If Narendra Modi is so afraid of the youth of this country, the people of this country, then why is he sitting on the Prime Minister's chair?" Dipke said.

He further alleged that the Centre was using the deployment of security personnel in Delhi to suppress the protest. "You brought the army from Jammu and Kashmir and deployed them in Delhi. You brought CRPF forces from Naxal areas and deployed them in Delhi. Are Narendra Modi and Amit Shah waging a war against their own country's people? Is Jignesh Mevani so dear to you that you have deployed your own police force and army force on your own country's people? Somewhere, this is Narendra Modi's fear. I don't know why Jignesh Mevani is so important for them that they want to wage a war on their own country's people," he told ANI.

Dipke then claimed that authorities were detaining people travelling to Delhi to prevent them from participating in the protest. "They are catching people on trains in other parts of Mumbai, they are not letting them go. And in Delhi, they have shut down everything. This is fear, this is nothing but fear, this is Narendra Modi's fear. And he is afraid that the people of this country will not vote for him after this," he said.

He also alleged that police personnel were visiting residential areas to discourage people from joining the demonstration, asserting that peaceful protest was a fundamental right. "To save his power, he is picking up people from trains and making announcements in societies that no one should go to the protest. The Delhi Police is going to people's homes and saying no one should protest. Why shouldn't they go? Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 gives us the fundamental right to protest in a very democratic and peaceful manner, and that is what we are going to do," Dipke said.

Asked whether he feared being detained upon arriving in Delhi, the CJP activist said he was prepared to face arrest. "If they want to detain or arrest me, they can do that. I am ready for it. They can arrest or detain me, it doesn't matter to me. Apply UAPA or NSA, apply it, but we will keep fighting for free and fair elections and to save this country's democracy," he said.

Heavy Security Deployed as Delhi Police Deny Protest Permission

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been stepped up across the national capital ahead of the proposed demonstration. More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed, amid heightened security measures and a directive from the Union Home Secretary to states and Union Territories to maintain law and order.

The demonstration, scheduled to be held at Jantar Mantar today, has been claimed to be aimed at seeking accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. CJP has called for a large mobilisation despite the Delhi Police denying permission for the protest. In an Instagram post, CJP said, "10th October. Jantar Mantar 2.0. We're coming together again to raise our voice against Gyanesh Kumar. Thousands of us are expected..."

Police Measures and Protester Detention Plans

Following the announcement, Delhi Police instructed its teams to detain anyone attempting to stage a protest, irrespective of their location, according to the details provided. Police have also directed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for deployment related to the demonstration. Letters have been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the allotment plan. Unlike the arrangements made during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have now been authorised to carry lathis and batons.

In view of alleged attempts to record and circulate videos portraying police personnel in a negative light, teams have been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters. Those detained are to be taken to six designated centres: Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, the Community Centre in Daulatpur and the Community Centre in Pandrawal.

Use of Technology and Additional Forces

Delhi Police personnel deployed for security ahead of the protest were also seen wearing body cameras on their uniforms. A police personnel said the cameras were intended to protect both officers and members of the public by recording incidents during the deployment.

"These body cams are to protect us and others. In situations of manhandling, allegations are levelled against Delhi Police. So, these body cams will prove whether we did anything to anyone or not. This will record everything," the personnel said.

Additional women personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been called in for the October 10 protest. Multiple facial recognition systems (FRS), additional CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters and drones are expected to be deployed across Central Delhi as part of the security arrangements.

Several student outfits and political groups are also expected to join the demonstration. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)