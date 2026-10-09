Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 10: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (per litre)
|Diesel (per litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.31
|Rs 97.97
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Global Crude Oil Prices Remain in Focus
International oil markets continue to face uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions and potential disruptions to energy supplies. Brent crude futures settled near $105 per barrel after rising more than 4% on Thursday, with concerns over tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and instability in the Middle East adding to supply risks.
India relies heavily on imported crude oil to meet its domestic energy requirements. Consequently, fluctuations in global crude prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, refining expenses and transportation costs can influence the fuel market.
Trump Announces Russian Diesel Supply Deal
US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure diesel supplies for the United States. Trump said Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes, followed by additional shipments in November and subsequent months.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the move, describing it as“a weak decision, unfortunately, a weak decision by strong partners,” according to a statement from the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington.
For Indian motorists, fuel prices will remain an important factor to watch as international crude oil markets respond to geopolitical developments and changing supply conditions.
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