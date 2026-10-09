Garden Souq By Visit Qatar In Singapore Concludes, Welcoming More Than 1,700 Visitors

Visit Qatar has concluded“The Garden Souq by Visit Qatar”, held at Raffles Hotel Singapore on October 7-9 during Singapore's race week, and welcomed more than 1,700 visitors.

HE the chairman of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali al-Kharji and Qatar's ambassador to Singapore Abdulaziz bin Ahmed al-Malki attended the event.

As part of Visit Qatar's role as Principal Partner of the Audi Revolut F1 Team, the open-air experience introduced Singapore residents and international race visitors to Qatar's culture, cuisine, and craftsmanship through a contemporary interpretation of the traditional souq.

Audi Revolut F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto visited the activation, enjoyed Qatari cuisine, and explored the experience.

Over three days, guests sampled Arabic coffee and dates accompanied by live oud performances at The Majlis, tried Qatari cuisine at Flavours of Qatar, received personalised leather charms at The Artisan's Workshop and customised caps at The Doha Stamp, and created bespoke perfume blends at Scents of Qatar.

The Garden Souq forms part of Visit Qatar's international partnership strategy, using the global reach of major sporting events to showcase Qatar's cultural identity, strengthen its tourism profile and engage new audiences in key international markets.