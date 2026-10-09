How Drug Repurposing Could Speed Up Cancer Breakthroughs

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Drug discovery is often compared to a marathon, but that undersells it. Getting a single new compound from the lab bench to a patient typically takes more than a decade and costs billions of dollars - and even then, most candidates don't make it. The majority fail somewhere in early clinical trials, usually because of toxicity nobody predicted or efficacy that just isn't there.

For patients facing aggressive, treatment-resistant cancers like triple-negative breast cancer, that timeline is a problem. They don't have a decade to wait. Which is part of why drug repurposing has become such an appealing idea.

Old drugs, new jobs

The concept is simple enough: take a medication that's already approved for something else - a metabolic condition, inflammation, a viral infection - and find out whether it also works against cancer. Because these drugs have already been through safety testing, dosing studies, and years of real-world use, a lot of the guesswork is already done. Researchers know how the body handles them and what side effects to expect.

Take metformin, a widely used type 2 diabetes drug, or everyday aspirin: both have shown surprising potential in clinical studies to inhibit tumour growth and improve survival rates. In practice, this means existing drugs can sometimes be paired with standard chemotherapy to help re-sensitize tumours that have grown resistant, or to interfere with the supportive tissue that shields tumours from treatment.

It's not just about killing cancer cells

The more interesting angle, though, isn't drugs that attack tumours directly - it's drugs that help the immune system see them in the first place. Cancer is good at hiding. Tumours build environments that suppress nearby immune cells, effectively making themselves invisible.

Some non-cancer drugs turn out to interfere with that hiding process. They can change how immune checkpoints are expressed, disrupt the tumour's metabolic defences, or affect certain proteins tumours use to stay under the radar. Paired with modern immunotherapy, this can turn a tumour that the immune system was ignoring into one it's ready to attack - what researchers sometimes call turning a "cold" tumour "hot".

Why this matters for Qatar

This approach is particularly relevant here. Qatar has spent the last decade building serious biomedical infrastructure - the Qatar Biomedical Research Institute, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Hamad Medical Corporation, and Sidra Medicine among them.

With population-level data from the Qatar Genome Programme and precision medicine tools already established locally, researchers here are uniquely positioned. Instead of relying purely on global clinical models, they can screen repurposed candidates specifically tailored to the unique genetic variants and disease patterns seen in the region. And because repurposing skips years of early safety testing, it offers a direct, expedited pathway into local clinical trials.

A practical middle path

None of this replaces the slower work of discovering entirely new drugs - it's a complement to it. Screening existing, well-understood compounds against resistant cancers gives patients options sooner, without giving up on the longer-term science. Sometimes the next breakthrough isn't going to come from a brand-new molecule cooked up in a lab. It might already be sitting in a medicine cabinet, waiting for someone to notice what else it can do.

(The writer is a Zoology graduate, science communicator, and educator currently based in Qatar.)