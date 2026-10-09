Stronger Measures Urged To Protect Children From Online Risks

Stronger measures to protect children from online risks should be adopted, participants at a seminar on“My Childhood in a Digital World” have stressed.

They called for the responsible use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in education, as well as updated policies and legislation to protect children's privacy, security and healthy development.

The Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science organised the seminar in collaboration with Qatar University's Early Childhood Centre.

Participants stressed that protecting children in the digital age is a shared national and societal responsibility that requires co-ordinated efforts by families, educational institutions, government agencies and the technology sector.

They highlighted the need to balance harnessing the educational opportunities digital technologies offer with mitigating the potential effects of excessive screen time, while ensuring children continue to develop essential cognitive, social, and communication skills.

Moderated by Prof Diala Hamidi, the seminar focused on four key themes: digital innovation, online safety, curricula and digital competencies, and the role of families in establishing balanced technology-use habits.

Dr Latifa al-Mughaysib, head of the Art Education Department at Qatar University's College of Education, emphasised the importance of developing locally produced digital content that reflects Qatar's cultural identity and societal values.

She also called for selecting educational applications appropriate to children's developmental stages, explaining that digital tools should promote participation and creativity without undermining hands-on learning, exploration, and play.

Latifa Saad al-Kuwari, director of the Planning, Quality and Innovation Department at the Ministry of Culture and a member of the Children's Digital Safety Committee, warned of online threats including cyberbullying, extortion, online grooming and deepfake technology.

She stressed the importance of raising awareness among parents, using parental-control tools effectively, and strengthening safeguards for children's personal data.

Al-Kuwari also highlighted the need for appropriate legislative and regulatory frameworks to address emerging digital threats and create safer online environments for young users.

Samira al-Harmi, an early childhood guidance expert at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, stressed that technology should support education rather than replace sensory and physical experiences or social interaction.

She cautioned that excessive screen exposure could affect children's language and cognitive development, underscoring the importance of age-appropriate digital use and maintaining opportunities for direct engagement with their surroundings.

Dr Hala al-Ahmadi, director of Family Policies at the Doha International Family Institute, presented findings from a study examining digital use among children and adolescents in Qatar.

The study, which covered 578 children and adolescents, found an association between parents' technology-use patterns and their children's digital behaviour.

The findings highlighted how parental habits shape how younger generations use digital devices, reinforcing the importance of responsible technology use at home.

Dr al-Ahmadi called on families to establish clear agreements on screen time and appropriate online content.

She also encouraged parents to offer alternatives such as reading, sports, and social activities, stressing that positive parental role-modelling and open dialogue work better than relying solely on prohibitions and restrictions.