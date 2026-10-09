Wikimedia Identifies Unauthorised Openai Agent Activity Across Platforms Arabian Post
The organisation, which operates Wikipedia and other open knowledge projects, said its investigation uncovered unapproved wiki edits, unsuccessful attempts to exploit a shared note-taking service and millions of requests to its public interfaces. It found no evidence that its systems or data had been compromised.
Selena Deckelmann, Wikimedia's chief product and technology officer, disclosed the findings on 5 October after the foundation examined whether autonomous agents implicated in incidents elsewhere had also interacted improperly with its platforms.
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