React Flaw Exposes Next.Js Servers To Service Disruption Arabian Post
The flaw, identified as CVE-2026-23870 and tracked under security advisory GHSA-rv78-f8rc-xrxh, affects specific releases of React 19. Security maintainers have issued patches and urged developers operating affected server-side applications to upgrade immediately.
The vulnerability carries a severity score of 7.5 under the Common Vulnerability Scoring System. Its exploitation requires neither authentication nor user interaction, making publicly accessible server function endpoints potential targets for denial-of-service attacks.
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