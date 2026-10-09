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React Flaw Exposes Next.Js Servers To Service Disruption Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-09 11:10:50

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> A high-severity vulnerability in React Server Components can allow unauthenticated attackers to overwhelm vulnerable Next. js servers through specially crafted HTTP requests, potentially making affected applications unavailable.

The flaw, identified as CVE-2026-23870 and tracked under security advisory GHSA-rv78-f8rc-xrxh, affects specific releases of React 19. Security maintainers have issued patches and urged developers operating affected server-side applications to upgrade immediately.

The vulnerability carries a severity score of 7.5 under the Common Vulnerability Scoring System. Its exploitation requires neither authentication nor user interaction, making publicly accessible server function endpoints potential targets for denial-of-service attacks.

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The Arabian Post

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