Gold Reaches Weekly Peak As Oil Prices Retreat Arabian Post
Spot gold advanced 1.4% to $4,190.49 an ounce during US trading, extending gains for a second consecutive session. The metal was heading towards a weekly increase of approximately 1.2%, recovering from a two-month low reached on Wednesday.
US gold futures for December delivery rose 1.4% to $4,215.60 an ounce, reflecting stronger demand after a turbulent trading week dominated by movements in energy prices, government bond yields and the dollar.
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