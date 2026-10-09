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Gold Reaches Weekly Peak As Oil Prices Retreat Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-09 11:10:50

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Gold prices climbed to a one-week high on Friday as declining oil prices eased inflation concerns and pressure on US Treasury yields, encouraging investors to return to bullion despite uncertainty over further Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

Spot gold advanced 1.4% to $4,190.49 an ounce during US trading, extending gains for a second consecutive session. The metal was heading towards a weekly increase of approximately 1.2%, recovering from a two-month low reached on Wednesday.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 1.4% to $4,215.60 an ounce, reflecting stronger demand after a turbulent trading week dominated by movements in energy prices, government bond yields and the dollar.

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The Arabian Post

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