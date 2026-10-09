India Rebuts Musk Allegations Over Starlink Launch Delay Arabian Post
Jyotiraditya Scindia responded on Friday after Musk questioned billionaire Mukesh Ambani's influence over the approval process, escalating a dispute over Starlink's prolonged wait to begin commercial operations in one of the world's largest telecommunications markets.
“India does not allow a monopoly in any sector,” Scindia told a media briefing, defending the government's handling of satellite communications licences and its approach to competition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment