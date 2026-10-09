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India Rebuts Musk Allegations Over Starlink Launch Delay Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-09 11:10:50

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> India's communications minister has rejected suggestions that powerful business interests are preventing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service from launching, insisting that the country does not permit monopolies and applies common regulatory requirements to competing operators.

Jyotiraditya Scindia responded on Friday after Musk questioned billionaire Mukesh Ambani's influence over the approval process, escalating a dispute over Starlink's prolonged wait to begin commercial operations in one of the world's largest telecommunications markets.

“India does not allow a monopoly in any sector,” Scindia told a media briefing, defending the government's handling of satellite communications licences and its approach to competition.

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The Arabian Post

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