India Rebuts Musk Allegations Over Starlink Launch Delay Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> India's communications minister has rejected suggestions that powerful business interests are preventing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service from launching, insisting that the country does not permit monopolies and applies common regulatory requirements to competing operators.

Jyotiraditya Scindia responded on Friday after Musk questioned billionaire Mukesh Ambani's influence over the approval process, escalating a dispute over Starlink's prolonged wait to begin commercial operations in one of the world's largest telecommunications markets.

“India does not allow a monopoly in any sector,” Scindia told a media briefing, defending the government's handling of satellite communications licences and its approach to competition.

<p>The intervention followed Musk's question on his social media platform X on Thursday:“Is Ambani the real boss of India?” Musk suggested that Starlink's difficulties reflected the influence of established business interests but offered no evidence that Ambani had interfered with regulatory decisions.</p> <p>The Ministry of Communications had already dismissed Musk's earlier allegation that unnamed oligarchs were obstructing Starlink to protect their market position. It described the regulatory framework as fair and non-discriminatory and called suggestions of unequal treatment“baseless and misconceived”.</p> <p>Officials said three licensed satellite communications operators were undergoing security assessments and remained at broadly comparable stages of the approval process. Those operators are Starlink, Reliance Jio's satellite venture and Eutelsat OneWeb, which has links with Bharti Airtel.</p> <p>Starlink has obtained a licence to provide satellite services, but that authorisation does not itself permit an immediate commercial launch. The company must satisfy security conditions before proceeding to spectrum assignment, another requirement for starting operations.</p> <p>The distinction has become central to the disagreement. Musk has questioned why his company cannot begin serving customers after years of work to meet regulatory requirements, while the government maintains that obtaining a licence is only one stage of a process applicable to every provider.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also DGP Abraham warns AI-driven threats strain cyber defences <p>Security scrutiny covers issues arising from satellite networks' ability to deliver communications across borders and from the need for operators to comply with domestic interception, monitoring and other lawful requirements. The government has not announced a date for completing the assessments or assigning spectrum to Starlink.</p> <p>Musk initially accused unnamed influential figures of seeking to preserve what he described as a monopolistic hold over connectivity. He argued that delays harmed people without adequate internet access, particularly communities that could benefit from satellite connections where terrestrial networks are difficult to extend.</p> <p>His subsequent reference to Ambani made the dispute more personal. Reliance Jio, part of the conglomerate led by Ambani, is among the dominant providers of mobile connectivity in India, alongside Bharti Airtel. Neither the size of those businesses nor their presence in the satellite sector establishes the interference alleged by Musk.</p> <p>Reliance Jio had not publicly answered the accusation by Friday. The absence of a response leaves Musk's specific suggestion about Ambani unsupported, while the government's explanation addresses the formal approval process rather than every concern raised about its duration.</p> <p>The controversy has also drawn political attention. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi joined the exchanges on X, responding to Musk's remarks with a pointed comment about the influence of powerful figures. His intervention widened a disagreement initially centred on satellite licensing into a debate about corporate power and government decision-making.</p> <p>Starlink's proposed service differs from conventional mobile broadband. Its network uses low-Earth-orbit satellites to connect customer terminals, potentially extending internet access to remote locations without the same dependence on ground-based fibre or mobile towers.</p> See also Xi, Modi advance ties during Delhi BRICS meeting <p>That potential has made the timing of market entry important for Starlink, although affordability, equipment costs and regulatory obligations will also shape the service's commercial prospects. No confirmed nationwide launch date or final retail pricing has been announced for customers in India.</p> <p>The regulatory dispute follows years of preparations by SpaceX to enter the market. Starlink has also explored distribution partnerships with established telecommunications companies, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, demonstrating that competition in satellite broadband can coexist with commercial cooperation.</p> <p>India's satellite spectrum framework envisages administrative assignment rather than conventional auctions, subject to prescribed charges and conditions. Operators still require individual approvals before they can activate services, and holding an authorisation does not remove obligations connected with network security.</p> <p>The Ministry of Communications has said a licensee may move towards spectrum assignment once its security assessment is completed. That sequence applies to the three companies currently seeking to introduce satellite broadband services under the government's approval framework.</p> <h2></h2>