UAE Delegation Heads To Bangkok For IMF Meetings Arabian Post
Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, will lead the Ministry of Finance delegation, which is scheduled to attend ministerial discussions, multilateral consultations and bilateral meetings with representatives of participating countries.
The Ministry of Finance announced the participation on Friday, identifying financial resilience, sustainable development funding and stronger institutional partnerships as principal priorities. The meetings come amid mounting concerns over sovereign debt, borrowing costs, geopolitical tensions and uneven economic growth.
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