Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet Singapore Leaders, Investors During October 9-11 Visit

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is visiting Singapore from October 9 to 11 for meetings with Singapore's leadership, business executives and global institutional investors.

During the visit, Sitharaman is scheduled to meet Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Discussions will cover trade and investment, digital financial connectivity, capital markets, taxation, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, skilling and aviation under the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Singapore is India's largest source of foreign direct investment, with cumulative inflows of around USD 194.68 billion between April 2000 and March 2026, according to the Finance Ministry.

Sitharaman will participate in a roundtable with hedge fund and portfolio fund managers and hold government-to-business meetings with investors and financial institutions.

She is also scheduled to meet senior executives from GIC, Temasek, DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, British International Investment, IHH Healthcare, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and other global investment firms.

The discussions will explore investment opportunities in India, including through the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and GIFT City.

The Finance Ministry, in coordination with relevant ministries and industry bodies, will facilitate connections between interested Singaporean investors and Indian companies, financial institutions and state governments, the statement said.

(KNN Bureau)

