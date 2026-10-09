India, ASEAN Review Trade Agreement Negotiations At 15Th AITIGA Joint Committee Meeting

MENAFN - KNN India)India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reviewed negotiations on the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) at the 15th meeting of the AITIGA Joint Committee held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 6 to 9.

The meeting was co-chaired by Nitin Kumar Yadav, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, and Mastura Ahmad Mustafa, Deputy Secretary General (Trade) at Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry. Delegates from 10 ASEAN member countries participated in the meeting, which was held in hybrid mode.

Three sub-committees also met alongside the Joint Committee, covering legal and institutional issues, national treatment on market access, and rules of origin.

The Joint Committee directed all sub-committees to expedite pending chapters under the AITIGA review, set time-bound deliverables and coordinate closely to advance negotiations.

India and ASEAN also discussed resolving outstanding policy issues and updating the agreement. The next Joint Committee meeting is scheduled to be held in India in January 2027 in hybrid mode to review progress and provide further guidance on the negotiations.

(KNN Bureau)

