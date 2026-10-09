Kingston University To Lead UK Waste And Recycling Robotics Hub

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Kingston University has been selected to lead the UK's first dedicated waste and recycling robotics adoption hub as part of a £40 million (approximately $53 million) government scheme.

The National Waste and Recycling Robotics Adoption Hub (NORAH), funded by Innovate UK and based in the Southeast of England, is one of eight Robotic Adoption Hubs to be rolled out across the UK to offer advice and support to businesses and public services looking to use the latest technologies and swich to automation.

Led by Professor Vasilis Argyriou, an expert in computer vision and AI at Kingston University, the £3.6 million NORAH project (£1.5 million for Kingston University) will help UK waste and recycling sites test and adopt robots recover more materials, send less to landfill and create skilled jobs – accelerating deployment of automation in one of the most technically challenging industrial environments.

Fewer than five per cent of UK waste facilities have adopted automation – which is due to some robotic systems struggling to operate reliably in waste conditions where materials are often contaminated, heterogeneous and deformable.

As a result, operators cannot predict performance, quantify return on investment or confidently deploy systems.

The hub will address this gap by enabling robotics systems to be tested, validated and implemented on real waste streams.

Initial focus is on complex materials such as textiles, mixed recyclables and soft-material waste, where current systems perform least reliably but where gains in recovery and productivity are greatest.

Using advanced sensing systems, multi-arm robotic sorting cells and digital simulation, technologies will be validated on live contaminated waste streams, generating measured data on classification accuracy, throughput, contamination handling and material recovery.

This is combined with site-specific economic modelling to provide payback and investment cases, reducing uncertainty and enabling faster adoption.

Services include:

Real testbeds using contaminated, heterogeneous waste streams, including textiles, mixed recyclables and deformable materials Independent benchmarking using operator-specific waste samples, generating measured performance data rather than vendor-derived metrics Integration support within Materials Recovery Facilities and legacy infrastructure, including constrained layouts and variable feedstock Training and workforce transition programmes focused on safe operation in contaminated waste environments Innovation programmes addressing sector-specific challenges such as mixed fibre sorting, contamination removal and automated disassembly Access to waste operators, local authorities and commercial facilities, providing direct routes to deployment and live operational validation

The NORAH project, led by Kingston University, will feature a consortium including the University of Kent, the West London Waste Authority and robotic developers, waste operators, local authorities and national bodies.

The hub will combine deployment with research capability and policy alignment, ensuring solutions are aligned to industry needs, regulatory requirements and scalable deployment pathways – enabling a wider uptake of robotics across the waste sector.

Discussing the project, Professor Argyriou said the plan was to support more than 150 organisations and deliver operational deployments by 2030.

“The National Waste and Recycling Robotics Adoption Hub will help UK recyclers move proven robotics from the lab into live operations, keeping valuable materials out of landfill, cutting carbon emissions, creating skilled jobs and accelerating the circular economy.”